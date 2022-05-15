Kyambogo university bans rearing of animals within campus 

The management of Kyambogo University has banned rearing of animals and birds within the university campus.

According to Prof.Eli Katunguka, the university vice chancellor the animals have become a menace to their ongoing campaign to beautify the university campus through planting trees and flowers .

The plan to beautify the university is spearheaded by the university Estates, department of Arts & Design and Stanbic Bank, Kyambogo Branch.

It involves landscaping and planting beautiful trees and flowers starting with the Central Teaching Facility (CTF) and Central Lecture Block (CLB).

“In order for this to succeed ,I want to request that all university staff residing in university houses and keeping goats ,sheep ,cows ,hens and turkeys must remove them. It is not allowed to keep these animals in university houses especially when they are not restrained,”Prof.Katunguka said in a communication to all staff dated May 9,2022.

The vice chancellor said if the owners of animals and bird don’t take them away, the university management will impound and later dispose them of after seeking permission from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

“It is common to find goats mixing with students, lecturers and professions on campus each going about their business,” he added.

Early this month, the university also embarked on planting of trees along the boundary of the university farm. This was done to support conservation of the environment and to secure the boundaries of the university land.