Kyambogo university bans rearing of animals within campus
The management of Kyambogo University has banned rearing of animals and birds within the university campus.
According to Prof.Eli Katunguka, the university vice chancellor the animals have become a menace to their ongoing campaign to beautify the university campus through planting trees and flowers .
The plan to beautify the university is spearheaded by the university Estates, department of Arts & Design and Stanbic Bank, Kyambogo Branch.
It involves landscaping and planting beautiful trees and flowers starting with the Central Teaching Facility (CTF) and Central Lecture Block (CLB).
“In order for this to succeed ,I want to request that all university staff residing in university houses and keeping goats ,sheep ,cows ,hens and turkeys must remove them. It is not allowed to keep these animals in university houses especially when they are not restrained,”Prof.Katunguka said in a communication to all staff dated May 9,2022.
The vice chancellor said if the owners of animals and bird don’t take them away, the university management will impound and later dispose them of after seeking permission from Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).
“It is common to find goats mixing with students, lecturers and professions on campus each going about their business,” he added.
Early this month, the university also embarked on planting of trees along the boundary of the university farm. This was done to support conservation of the environment and to secure the boundaries of the university land.
The university has also erected strong pillars to demarcate all its land and protect it from potential encroachers.
Kyambogo which became university in 2003 following merger of Uganda Polytechnic Kyambogo (UPK), Institute of Teacher Education Kyambogo (ITEK), and Uganda National Institute of Special Education (UNISE), has in the last decade lost its land to investors who have set up factories and private apartments around the university.
In most of these cases, the university has been accusing Uganda Land Commission of fraudulently apportioning its land to individual investors without its consent.
However, on its part, the university management has since 2010 willingly allocated portions of its land to National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), Inter-university Council of East Africa, Nurses and Midwifery Institute and Ministry of Education and during this, the land title was available.