Kyambogo University don remanded over defiling visually impaired student

Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court has remanded a Kyambogo University don over alleged defilement of a 16-year-old visually impaired girl.

On Friday, 56-year-old senior lecturer Dr Eron Lawrence appeared before Chief Magistrate Christine Nantege, who remanded him to Luzira Prison until July 17 when his case will return for mention.

The charge of aggravated defilement, contrary to the Penal Code Act, was read to him although he was not allowed to take plea.

"You are charged with a capital offence which can only be tried in the High Court that has jurisdiction to handle your case. You can also apply for bail in the High Court," Nantege held before remanding him.

Prosecution led by Eunice Mbaine also told court that investigations in the matter are still ongoing.

According to a charge sheet seen by Monitor, prosecutors allege that on October 12,2023 between Kyambogo University and Namugongo Nsawo Village in Wakiso District, the don performed a sexual act with the child while HIV positive and in authority over her.

Court documents further indicate that the lecturer committed the crime while he was a Dean of the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation while the victim was a student in a secondary school in Mukono District.

Dr Eron has since been on the run that reportedly forced university authorities to stop remitting his salary, urging compliance with the Ugandan law.

On April 3, 2024 Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka-Rwakishaya told journalists that a university committee to probe Dr Eron urged disciplinary action against the suspect.

“The investigations found Dr Eron culpable for gross misconduct of sexual harassment, acts or omissions that damage the image and status of the university and unprofessional or unethical conduct," Prof Katunguka said.

He added: "The Investigations Committee conducted the inquiry from November 13, 2023 to January 19,2024 when it handed over the report to the Vice Chancellor who conveyed it to the Acting University Secretary to commence the disciplinary action.”