Kyambogo University student’s death stuns family

By Zadock Amanyisa More by this Author

Karen Akampurira Mbiika, 22, a third-year student of Bachelor of Science in Building Economics at Kyambogo University, who passed on at the weekend, has been laid to rest at her father's home in Rwagasha, Kyeizooba sub county, Bushenyi District.

Akampurira, according to preliminary medical report, succumbed to blood clot, her brother Mr Arnold Turwomwe, said.

Her roommate, Ms Ovian Nassuna, said Akampurira suffered a short illness that resulted into death upon arrival at a clinic for medical attention.

Nelson Arinaitwe, Akampurira's lecturer said that Akampurira was an ambitious student, who sought to promote their family's positive legacy.

Mr Fred Kibara Mbiika, the father of the deceased said that his daughter's sudden death struck their family, leaving them in shock. He eulogized his daughter as a hardworking and behaved girl.

"What made all this more painful is the fact that we didn't even take our daughter to the hospital as parents. We have lost a hardworking and ambitious girl. God is the one who gives and takes. We thank him for Karen's life," said Mr Kibara said.

