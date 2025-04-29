Kyambogo University suspends guild president, 16 others over tuition protest

Kyambogo University has suspended 17 students, including guild president Benjamin Akiso, for their involvement in a protest against what they described as unfair tuition policies.

In a statement issued April 29, the university said the students were suspended with immediate effect for allegedly disrupting operations during a demonstration held on April 23.

“In line with regulation 40 of the Kyambogo University Students’ Regulations, the following students have been suspended for their involvement in a demonstration that disrupted university operations,” the statement read, adding that “the suspensions would last one month pending a formal disciplinary hearing.”

Among those suspended are Akiso, John Owor Masanja, Timothy Mwesigwa, Ian Kiptoo Nickson Cheywa, Joel Vincent Washitwaya, Winnie Nansenja, Alfred Moro, Maktum Kajubi, Abel Murozi, Hillary Namanya Bashaija, Wahab Muguluma, Asaph Muganzi, Emmanuel Okello, Paul Kiwumulo, Evalyn Kabuni and Muhammed Kayemba.

WATCH: Shortly after being granted bail at Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court, Kyambogo University students, led by their guild president Benjamin Akiso, who were arrested on April 23 for protesting against the university’s fees policy, took to the streets of Nakawa in a peaceful… pic.twitter.com/yMBpG6ZvCf — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) April 29, 2025

Suspended students have been barred from accessing the campus during the suspension period.

In individual letters dated April 28, Vice Chancellor Prof Eli Katunguka accused the students of violating several university regulations, including instigating unrest, chasing fellow students from lecture halls, and burning tyres outside the campus in the Banda area in Kampala.

“You are hereby notified that your actions may have constituted a breach of the Kyamboogo University’s students’ regulations, specifically regulation 15, which prohibits conduct detrimental to the University’s reputation, and regulation 19, which requires prior notice and lawful authorization for demonstrations,” the letters stated.

University spokesperson Reuben Twinomujuni confirmed the suspensions, noting that the students had failed to follow proper channels for airing grievances.

“Instead of using lawful avenues, they resorted to violent protest,” he told Monitor.

The development comes as 10 of the suspended students appeared before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court last week.

Kyambogo guild president Benjamin Akiso (in green jumper), together with other students, appear before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court on April 25, 2025. Photo | Busein Samilu

They were charged with taking part in an unlawful assembly and inciting violence and were remanded to Luzira Prison. They were later released on Shs100,000 cash bail.

During the protest, students denounced a policy that requires full tuition payment before registration. They also protested a Shs50,000 penalty for late registration and demanded that students who have paid at least 70% of their fees be allowed to sit exams.

“Most students here come from humble backgrounds,” Akiso said during the protest.

“We consulted them, and they resolved to march to management. We won’t back down until our concerns are addressed. We are ready to engage in dialogue. Students deserve to be heard, not silenced with teargas,” he maintained.