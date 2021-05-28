Kyambogo varsity repairs hospital equipment

By Simon Peter Emwamu More by this Author

The Department of Biomedical Engineering at Kyambogo University has conducted repairs of key medical equipment at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

The repaired equipment includes the X-ray machine, anaesthesia machine, the radiant baby warmer, diathermy machines, the nebulizer, the patient monitor, theatre lamps, infusion pump, operating table machines, and oxygen concentrators.

Most of the equipment is used during surgical procedures. Some of the old equipment was also replaced.

The repairs were done during a four-day exercise at the hospital last week.

Pro Eli Katunguka Rwakishaya, the vice chancellor for Kyambogo University, said the gesture was in appreciation of the hospital, whose doctors separated a conjoined twin from a dead one in March.

Prof Rwakishaya, in the company of the Soroti medical team, also delivered some assorted items to the family of conjoined twin in Aujangor village, Obalanga Sub-county, in Kapelebyong District. The baby is in still under weekly review by the medical team from Soroti hospital.

Dr Favour Excellence, the head of the Biomedical Engineering department at Kyambogo University, said they sent a team of engineers and students a month ago, to the hospital to inspect the grounded machines.

Mr Francis Moses Ocen, who headed the student engineers, said after inspections, they reported back to the university, who ably bought the much needed spare parts.

Dr Michael Mwanga, the hospital director, commended Kyambogo University for the gesture, saying the machines, which had technical issues, are now functional.

He added that the regional workshop team of four engineers stationed at Soroti hospital is overwhelmed with work across the region. “The good news is that the Ministry of Public Service is considering recruiting more biomedical engineers to fill the gap,” Dr Mwanga explained.

