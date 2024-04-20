Kyambogo VC calls for policies to regulate AI

The Vice Chancellor of Kyambogo University, Prof Eli Katunguka, has called upon the government to introduce policies that regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence, AI, especially in the education sector.

“I think as a country we need to come up with a policy on Artificial Intelligence in education. We must get to know how we moderate the use of Artificial Intelligence, and even the lecturers must also get to know how Artificial Intelligence is being used because now computers can do a lot more for us than people can and that is a threat for us,” Prof Katunguka said on April 20 at the university while addressing journalists about the forth coming STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) festival.

The third edition of STEAM festival is slated to take place at Kyambogo University from April 24 to April 26 with the aim of bringing together innovators from different institutions of learning and in the corporate world to showcase cutting-edge innovations and technology in which they are involved.

The festival is organized under the theme “Demystifying Science, Technology and Innovation for community development”, and it promises thought-provoking discussions, interactive exhibits and workshops.

Dr Savannah Nuwagaba, the coordinator of STEAM festival said this festival will focus on the applications and implications of these artificial intelligences in education.

“Some of you have seen on websites where you ask questions and you have someone respond to you but when you look at the response you know this is not a human being. Those are chatbots. So what do these mean for us as an institution or you as an educator out there? How do we leverage the opportunities that these artificial intelligences bring on board for us without jeopardizing the standards of education and we make sure students still think while leveraging these artificial intelligences?,” Ms Nuwagaba said.

She pointed out that many students use artificial intelligent technologies to do their assignments which to some extent jeopardize their thinking capacity.

“So as educators, what do these mean for us? Are we relevant anymore? What is it that we can leverage from them and still stay relevant so that we can build a community that lives together with these intelligences?" she added.

Ms Nuwagaba said this Festival will also provide a platform to seek innovative ways to reduce fossil fuel dependency.

“There has been a slow transition from the so-called fossil fuels to renewables. So, how are we strategizing as a country? Recently, we discovered that we have oil. How do we make sure that we can extract and make use of this oil in a climate-friendly way so that we don’t actually increase the effects of climate change? We shall have discussion that will help us look at strategies that can allow us to reduce and mitigate climate change effects, not only for Uganda, but the world at large,” she said.

The university has also started a new research hub for astrophysics, which leverages satellite data from the country’s recently installed satellite.

The vice chancellor said since the new curriculum has introduced aspects of astrophysics in the lower secondary, they are also working towards training more astrophysicists in the country.