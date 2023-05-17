Kyankwanzi LCV boss survives Hoima –Kampala road crash

Kyankwanzi District chairperson, Dr John Mpunga is currently hospitalised at Nakasero hospital after the car in which he was driving rammed into a truck loaded with logs along Hoima-Kampala highway.

The Tuesday evening crash at Busunju involved Dr Mpunga’s official car registration number LG0012-062 and a Benz truck.

Wamala regional police spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala said by the time traffic officers arrived at the scene of the 8pm crash, the unidentified driver of the truck had disappeared.

“It’s alleged that the Toyota LG0012-062 driven by the Kyankwanzi District chairperson rammed into a moving truck UAL 966B loaded with logs. The truck was moving at a low speed,”she said.

Ms Kawala said both vehicles were from Kiboga heading Kampala side.

“We suspect the cause of the accident could be over speeding by the local government vehicle. However, we urge motorists to always observe speed limits and drive carefully,” she said.

The wreckage of the vehicles were towed to Busunju police station as the investigations continue.