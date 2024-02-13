Kyenjojo tasks govt on 13-year-old road pledge

Residents of Kyenjojo District are up in arms over what they call failure by the government to construct a key road in the area.

The community claim President Museveni is yet to fulfill his pledge to tarmac the 34km road connecting Kyenjojo and Kamwenge districts.

The pledge, made in 2011, according to leaders was a gesture of appreciation for the district’s overwhelming support during the past presidential elections where they claimed to have voted for him by 98 percent.

Despite the road construction plan consistently appearing in national budgets, no progress has been made on the ground.

The group has now threatened to refrain from voting for President Museveni in the 2026 elections should he appear on the ballot paper.

Mr James Rwamwaro, the chairperson of the roads committee and a resident of Kigarale Sub-county, expressed the community’s disappointment about the unfulfilled pledge.

“To see that President Museveni pledged to tarmac this road was after we supported NRM with 98 percent in the 2011 elections, but now we hear that instead of working on this road, they are working on another road in Kamwenge District. We suspect the presidential pledge was hijacked,” Mr Rwamwaro said.

He said despite their efforts to engage relevant offices, there has been no progress on the promised upgrading of the roads. “In other districts, presidential pledges have been honoured, so why not ours? A word from the President is a directive. I don’t know why people don’t want to implement his directive; we were told the Cabinet approved it,” he added.

Mr Ronald Rubongoya Kaserebe, the chairperson of Nyantungo Sub-county, said if the commitment to tarmac the road is not honoured before 2026, local leaders will mobilise voters not to support the President.

Mr David Ruswaza, the publicity secretary on the roads committee, said in the 2015/16 financial year, the road was included in the national budget, and by March 2016, the minister of Works and Transport had presented it in the budget policy statement.

Additionally, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) had reportedly procured the design consultant in the same year.

Mr Ruswaza vowed to mobilise residents to walk from Kyenjojo to State House to meet the President on account that the leaders whom they have met have not helped.

When contacted, the Kyenjojo RDC, Ms Julian Ayesiga, acknowledged the presidential pledge and said it will be met when funds become available.

While calling for impatience from the residents and leaders, Ms Ayesiga said the ongoing 105km road project in Kamwenge has a condition from the donor to pass through a refugee camp in Rwamwaja.

Contrary to the expectations of residents in Kyenjojo district, the Unra Executive Director, Ms Allen Kagina, has in several letters to the district leaders clarified about the ongoing procurement for the Kyenjojo (Kahunge)-Nyarukoma-Kigarale-Rwamwaja-Kihura (105km) road, which links to the mentioned road.

