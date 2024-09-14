Kyoga basin leaders call for oil benefits for fishing communities

Eighteen districts under the Lake Kyoga Integrated Management Organisation (LAKIMO) are urging the government to offer alternative livelihoods to fishing communities affected by ongoing oil exploration activties in the Lake Kyoga basin.

Earlier this year, Mr Joshua Lukaye, Acting Assistant Principal Geochemist at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, announced oil exploration in the area. Consultative meetings with local leaders have taken place, and the government has promised compensation in the event of oil discovery. LAKIMO member districts include Kamuli, Kayunga, Kaberamaido, Nakasongola, Serere, Soroti, Apac, Buyende, and others.

At a recent LAKIMO meeting in Kayunga District, fisheries consultant Dr Felix Ogutu Ohwayo warned that oil exploration could disrupt fishing activities and called for alternative livelihoods for the communities.

"Fourteen out of the 18 districts in the Lake Kyoga basin have oil prospects. LAKIMO should ensure fishers benefit from oil exploration. They should be provided with alternative livelihoods like poultry, goat rearing, and farming to sustain their income," Dr Ogutu said.

He also criticised government neglect and corruption for the decline in fish stocks.

"Lake Kyoga was once the most productive lake, providing 75% of Uganda’s fish. Now, it has suffered due to mismanagement," he added.

LAKIMO chairperson, Mr Samuel Kigula, called for increased investment in the fisheries sector, saying, “Fishing is a resource that generates income easily and daily. We must encourage fishers to adopt a savings culture and form cooperative societies.”