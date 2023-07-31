Kyotera businessman shooting: 10 suspects arrested 

Police in the Greater Masaka sub-region have so far arrested at least 10 suspects in connection with the recent mugging of a businessman in Kyotera District.

The arrests followed several joint security operations to trace the people behind the shooting of Mr John Ddamulira, a renowned coffee dealer and property magnet in the sub-region.

The victim was attacked at around 9:30am on July 13, 2023, at Bwasa Swamp by two armed assailants as he was driving from Centenary Bank branch in Kyotera Town, heading to his coffee processing factory at Kalagala in Kalisizo Town.

He was shot in the mouth and robbed of Shs93m before he regained some energy to seek first aid treatment at a nearby health facility.

According to Mr Twaha Kasirye, the Southern Regional Police spokesperson, the hunt is still on to apprehend more thugs suspected to be part of an armed gang terrorising the area.

“Our operations are still ongoing in the region, but we can’t disclose the identities of the suspects or even how we got them because it could alert our main targets and give them a chance to flee,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

According to Mr Disan Mubiru, a resident of Kalisizo Town who witnessed the shooting, Ddamulira was driving a Toyota Mark X when gunmen riding on a motorcycle opened fire at him.

This was the second shooting in the area in less than a month after gunmen raided a mobile money shop at Ziridamu shopping centre in Kalisizo Town and made away with Shs100 million.

Traders are currently in panic as they aren't assured of their safety while transacting business.