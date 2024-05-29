Kyotera father on the run after beating son to death over grazing

Police in Kyotera District have launched a manhunt of Fred Kabuzi, a 38-year-old resident of Kijonjo Village in Kabira Sub-county who beat up his five-year-old son to death on Sunday evening.

According to Richard Kalanzi, the LC III Chairperson of Kabira Sub-county, Kabuzi beat his son as a punishment after the boy failed to look after goats which were grazing in a bush near their home.

“The boy, who was identified as Walugembe was told by his father to look after goats, and probably since he’s just five years old, he didn’t manage to handle the animals which escaped,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

Kabuzi is said to have gone into hiding on Sunday before his son was buried after neighbours alerted police about the incident.

Hassan Musooba, the Kyotera District Police Commander, said detectives are searching Kabuzi to face the law.

“We have some reports which indicate that the father beat up the boy when he was drunk but we haven’t confirmed it yet. We shall however hunt him and present him before courts of law because that is a very big offence,” he added.

Walugembe’s body was conveyed to Kalisizo General Hospital in the same district for postmortem before he was buried in Kijonjo Village on Monday.

Fauzia Nairuba, the Kyotera Community Liaison Officer told Monitor that such cases are becoming common in the area.