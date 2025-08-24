Kyotera High Court session opens to hear 50 criminal cases

A long-awaited High Court criminal session has opened in Kyotera District to handle 50 cases, the first such sitting in the area.

The 40-day session, presided over by Justice Simon Peter Kinobe Mutegeki, will hear 19 murder cases, 16 of aggravated defilement, 12 of aggravated robbery, two of aggravated trafficking and one of rape.

Deputy registrar Roy Karungi said the move was meant to bring justice closer to the people.

“The judiciary decided to bring the court near to people so as to save them from going to Masaka High Court where usually such sessions are handled,” she told the opening of the Masaka High Court circuit on Saturday.

Karungi said the cases, some dating back to 2018, would be concluded within the session.

“By the end of the session the inmates will know their fate. We expect that within 40 days the presiding judge will be able to deliver rulings in all the cases so that those who will be found guilty will serve their sentences and those that are not guilty will regain their freedom,” she noted.

Lawyers welcomed the decision, noting that many suspects have languished on remand for years.

Mr Francis Gumusiriza, on the State Brief, said: “We are going to ensure that the inmates get legal representation and get justice since they have been on remand for long.”

Another lawyer, Pius Kiryowa, said the session would ease pressure on the system.

“This session is timely and will help to reduce the case backlog in the region since some people have been on remand for over seven years,” he said.

The launch follows last June’s strike by lawyers in the Masaka sub-region over the backlog caused by a shortage of High Court judges.

The judiciary has since pledged more sessions and visiting judges to ease the burden.