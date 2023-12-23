Kyotera issues safe animal slaughter guidelines amid Anthrax threat

Authorities in Kyotera District have issued temporary guidelines for safe slaughter of animals for the Christmas and New Year festivities amid the Anthrax disease threat.

The guidelines that come two weeks after the same authorities banned the slaughter, movement and sale of animal products targeting the control of the Anthrax disease -that has claimed at least 17 human lives and unspecified number of animals- is a temporary relief for both consumers and businessmen in parts of the area.

Supervision of gazetted slaughter places is among the guidelines released after a meat stakeholder’s safety meeting on December 21 at Kyotera District Headquarters,

Each Parish will have one central slaughter place except towns that have slaughter slubs.

Meanwhile, areas deemed to be anthrax prone will have no animal slaughter.

According to the guidelines, these include Ndolo, Kyanika, Kijonjo, Nabigasa and Bwamijja in Kabira Sub-county.

Authorities have also restricted transportation of meat exceeding 15kgs outside the parishes without authorization from designated officials.

“The slaughter places must have plenty of water, disinfectants for use after the slaughter. The people managing the slaughter will have to disinfect and collect the rubbish at the slaughter area for burial at the pits established near the slaughter areas,” authorities emphasized.

The guidelines also restrict grazing of animals at or around areas designated for animal slaughter while meat inspectors must wear protective clothing.

Kyotera District head of production and marketing Dr John Mary Lutaaya urged caution against Anthrax spread.

“People could be overwhelmed with the joy of getting permission to eat meat and end up forgetting to follow the right procedures,” he observed before he encouraged people to be careful.

Veterinary officers will also ensure that all animals for slaughter are profiled during inspection in a process that will involve photographing animals, inspecting documents and noting details about the origin of the animals.