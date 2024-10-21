Kyotera leaders up in arms over delayed market works

Local leaders in Kyotera District have tasked the government to explain the delayed commencement of the Mutukula Regional Market which has failed to take off four years after a foundation stone was laid.

The Shs2 trillion project had started in 2020 but stalled a few months due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Degitech Energy Company Ltd, a South African firm which was reported to finance the project, pulled out over unknown reasons and Sino Hydro Corporations Ltd, a Chinese company reportedly took over. The market was expected to consist of 100 shelters, 1,000 warehouses, a five-star hotel, a hospital, a day care centre, six fuel stations, lodges, and an animal market, among other facilities.

Mr Patrick Kintu Kisekulo, the Kyotera District chairperson, said the project was expected to begin almost four years ago, but to their dismay, there is no sign that the market will start any time soon.

“We resolved as a district council that we give out land to the investors who were ready to construct a multi-trillion market project which we anticipated would be of great importance to the community, but it’s unfortunate that after four years, the project has not taken off,” he said during an interview last week.

The market, which was supposed to be constructed in Kasanvu Cell in Mutukula Town Council, was expected to bring together manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, retailers and consumers from all over the East African region in a bid to boost trade activities.

Mr David Mujaasi, the Mutukula Town Council chairperson, said many traders in the area are now losing hope in the proposed market.

“As local leaders, we are at the verge of losing our political seats in the coming elections because people in Mutukula and the neighbourhoods are seeing as liars. We currently have no answers about the proposed multi-trillion project,” he said.

Mr Suleiman Khalid Mawanda, a resident of Mutukula Town Council, is among the many Ugandans who was promised to be a beneficiary of the regional market when completed.

He said in 2013, he paid Shs1 million to promoters of Mutukula Regional Market and was promised to get two stalls.

“I have lost hope in this project, they used to ask for commitment fees and promised to consider us after its completion, but unfortunately nothing has taken place,’’ he said.

Ms Zurufah Nakimera, a resident of Kyotera Town Council in Kyotera District, said there was a telephone number which they were using to link up with promoters of the project, but the number is now permanently switched off.

“We even lack a platform to forward our complaints since their [promoters of the project] phones are off and offices are closed, ‘’ she said.

Monitor has learnt that the promoters of the project had opened up an office in Mutukula Town Council, which has since been closed and the telephone numbers of Mr Majid Karamagi, which appear on the project website, are also not going through.

Mr Karamagi was a key promoter of the project.

Mr Apollo Mugume, the Resident District Commissioner of Kyotera District, said the main role the government played was to allocate land [to the investors], which was fulfilled.

“I really don't know what has prevented the promoters from starting the project. I hear they collected money from our people promising to give them stalls when the market is completed, but what we currently see puts our people at a risk of losing their money because the lease granted to them is soon elapsing,’’ the RDC said.

Upon completion, the managers of Mutukula Regional Market were expected to work closely with those in other markets such as Kapenguria, Makutano, Kacheliba, and Looro Market in Kenya, Ariwara Market in Congo and Bunazi in Tanzania, according to Mr Karamagi.

It was planned to operate every Tuesday and Friday and will have a livestock yard, where animals such as sheep, goats and cattle will be kept temporarily for slaughter and sale on the local and international markets.