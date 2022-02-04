Kyotera medics cry foul over delayed allowances

Mr John Paul Mpalanyi, the Kyotera County MP (right), addresses health workers at Kalisizo hospital after donating medical supplies last year. PHOTO / AMBROSE MUSASIZI

By  Ambrose Musasizi

What you need to know:

  • The medics claim the payment delays have demotivated them, and whenever they inquire from their supervisors, they are not given clear answers.

Health workers in Kyotera District, participating in the mass vaccination against Covid-19 are up in arms over non-payment of their allowances.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.