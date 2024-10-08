Kyotera mobile money agent robbed of Shs150 million at gunpoint

Police in Kyotera District are investigating a robbery in which a mobile money agent was held at gunpoint and robbed of Shs150 million, narrowly escaping gunfire.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 7, around midday during a heavy downpour. The shop owner, Ms Stella Nabitosi, recounted the harrowing ordeal, stating the assailant appeared well-prepared, dressed in a long black jacket and mask that obscured his face.

“He pointed the gun at us and ordered everyone to lie down before smashing the glass partition separating the two rooms,” Ms Nabitosi explained.

The gunman then moved into the second room, looting money from the safe and gathering other cash scattered around.

"About Shs150 million is missing. I was about to bank the money. This experience will haunt me for months,” she added.

Eyewitnesses, including boda boda rider Joseph Kayemba, said the attacker moved swiftly and confidently, meeting his accomplices outside the shop.

"We saw him [the attacker] as he walked out of the shop, but no one could confront him because he was armed. We decided to just watch and wait for the police lest he would shoot at us," Mr Kayemba said.

Southern Region Police spokesperson Mr Twaha Kasirye confirmed that investigations are underway, with CCTV footage and part of the gun's magazine left at the scene providing key leads.

"There are some parts of the gun like the magazine that remained behind. We shall use the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage and that part of the gun to start our investigations," he said.

The survivor is the daughter of prominent Kyotera coffee trader, Mr Godfrey Kimbowa. This robbery marks the sixth such armed attack on traders in Kyotera in the past seven years.