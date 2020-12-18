Kyotera Woman MP, Robina Ssentongo succumbs to Covid-19

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Kyotera Woman MP, Robina Ssentongo has died. She succumbed to COVID-19 Friday morning, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga has announced.

Ssentongo who has been representing Kyotera on the Democratic Party (DP) ticket has died at the age of 58.

She becomes the third MP to succumb to COVID-19 in jin just a space of three months after her counterparts Rehema Watongola (Kamuli Municipality) and Faith Alupo (Pallisa Woman MP) died of the disease.

Ssentongo’s death also comes barely a day after former Masaka district woman MP and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag bearer for the same seat, Freda Nanziri Kase Mubanda, died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where she had been admitted.

Her death comes just hours after the ministry of health on Thursday registered 628 new covid-19 infections as confirmed cases rose to 29,361.

The ministry also said COVID-19 fatalities had reached 228 with three more virus deaths registered in 24 hours.