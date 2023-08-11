L. Victoria accident: Families stranded over missing bodies

Two families that are yet to recover bodies of their loved ones after the Lake Victoria boat accident are stranded after camping at the lakeside for more than 10 days.

The missing bodies are of Sharon Watsemba, 21, from Bududa District and Haruna Ssembatya from Kassanda District. The relatives claim that though the hunt may still be on, all indications are that the search effort has been scaled down with no clear chance of ever recovering the missing bodies.

Mr Twalib Yawe, a resident of Kanziira-Kigarama in Kassanda District and a brother to Ssembatya (missing victim) said the hope of finding the remains of his brother is fading each day that passes.

“We expected that at least by today (Thursday) our brother’s body should be out of water for us to accord him a decent burial because the hope that he could be alive melted to zero. It is unfortunate that the body is still missing,” he says.

Mr Philllip Mutinye who is yet to recover the body of his missing daughter is also troubled.

“Failure to get her remains will haunt our family forever; we spend most of the time here in prayers so that God answers the prayer to accord a decent burial for our daughter. We pray that the police will convince more fishermen to join them in the hunt because they have their own expertise which can help,” he said on Thursday.

Relatives of the missing persons have been camping at Kasenyi landing site since the unfortunate incident happened.

The commandant of the Police Marine Unit, Mr Ubaldo Munoba, said that the hunt is still on although their efforts have so far been fruitless for the last three days.

“We have not yet recovered any other body apart from the 15 that we have retrieved from the waters. Our teams of marine, police and military are still on duty combing waters to recover these bodies,” he said.

“In this hard situation, I ask the families of the missing people to remain calm as we intensify the search, which is a bit of a complicated exercise,” he added.

Dr Moses Byarugaba, a senior police pathologist, told the Monitor there was still one female body out of 15 that were retrieved, that is yet to be claimed and asked whoever is missing a relative to check with Mulago National Referral Hospital.

He attributed this to a failure of boat owners obtain data about passengers before their vessels set off.

While at media centre in Kampala on August 6, the Minister of State for Transport, Mr Fred Byamukama, issued directives to enhance safety of passengers on water and one of them was for boats operators to capture particulars of all passengers like on ferries and other large water vessels. He also put a ban on night travels and said life jackets are mandatory.

The directives are pending a statutory instrument, which the minister pledged to table before parliament next week for approval.



