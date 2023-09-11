Lack of ambulances causing maternal deaths in Butebo, leaders say

Residents and local leaders in Butebo have expressed concern over lack of government ambulances to respond to emergency cases in the district.

According to leaders, this is the main cause of maternal deaths because expectant mothers do not have money to hire private ambulances or vehicles.

“Some men have been using bicycles to transport their expectant women to a health facility to give birth,” Mr Paul Mwidu Kalikwani, the Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Butebo, said.

He made the remarks while receiving a modern ambulance donated by Keddi Foundation a non-for-profit organisation, to aid the effective health service delivery in the area on Saturday.

The emergency response truck Registration Number UBP 133D worth Shs100m was handed over to Mr Kalikwani by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the foundation, Mr Steven Keddi Zuluba, at Kalalaka Primary School in Butebo Town Council. The ambulance will be stationed at Butebo Health Centre IV.

“Butebo which needs emergency services especially when it comes to transporting expectant mothers to better health facilities. We are now lucky that the transport system has been boosted with a modern ambulance,” Mr Keddi said.

A female health worker said expectant mothers were the most affected and at risk of dying before reaching the regional hospital in Mbale.

“Hiring a private ambulance is between Shs200,000 and shs250000 to transport a patient from Butebo to Mbale which is about over 35km,” she said.

Dr Rashid Simuyu, the In-Charge Kibuku Health Centre IV, said expectant mothers in rural areas have limited access to transportation.

“This makes it difficult for them to travel to the referral health facilities,” he said.

Mr Kalikwani said the number of patients at Butebo Health Centre IV is overwhelming, adding that about 20 mothers give birth at the facility weekly.

The Butebo District Speaker, Mr Joseph Omugit Gilbert, said transporting patients from lower health facilities to referral hospitals has been a big challenge due to lack of ambulances.

Ms Sarah Inachu, a mother, said the absence of an ambulance had delayed emergencies and put the patients’ lives at stake.