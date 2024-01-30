Lack of city mortuary hampers Jinja Hospital operations

Lack of a city mortuary is hampering operations at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, authorities have said.

Jinja City lacks its own mortuary for handling dumped bodies and remains of accident victims in addition to unclaimed corpses, before they are picked up by police.

For instance, accidents along the Jinja-Iganga, Jinja-Kamuli, and Jinja-Njeru highways often leave several unclaimed bodies in their wake, which are later taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary by police, depending on the proximity of the crash scene.

Now, Jinja Hospital director Dr Alfred Yayi says “the health facility’s mortuary was ideally for the patients who die in the course of receiving treatment.

The mortuary at Jinja Hospital has two fridges, each with a capacity of holding up to three bodies; but one fridge currently handles three bodies, while the other broke down.

“When such unclaimed bodies are brought here and delayed to be collected by the city council, they take up space for our own clients,” he told Monitor.

He added: “We are overwhelmed by the cases coming from outside the hospital.”

Dr Yayi notes that the hospital administration struggles to make calls to Jinja City Council to collect unclaimed bodies, and if sometimes they delay, they try “other alternatives to dispose of the bodies.”

“Right now we are struggling, but our appeal to the city council authorities is to have their own mortuary so that those bodies are handled within their means,” said Dr Yayi.

Edward Lwanga, the Jinja City Town Clerk, said the city does not have its own mortuary.

“Our men are always at the mortuary to pick up unclaimed bodies for burial. We have to create services that have clients. Jinja Regional Referral Hospital is in the City and gets clients within the City, so I don’t see any problem,” he observed.