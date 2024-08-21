Lack of data frustrate IGAD’s agricultural growth

The Assistant Commissioner Agricultural Planning at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Mr Collins Amanya has said the lack of proper data availability to farmers has frustrated the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) region Agricultural Development.

“The main challenge that affected our performance was the lack of data to report on all the indicators. I also know that most of us still have a challenge with increasing public expenditure in Agriculture to the recommended 10 percent as agreed by the African Heads of State,” he said.

Mr Amanya made the remarks at the opening of the three day IGAD regional consultation on the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) through its Food Systems Resilience Program for Eastern and Southern Africa (FSRP) on Tuesday in Entebbe.

“It is still perceived that investments in other infrastructure sectors, like roads has a very big correlation to the agriculture sector in terms of transportation of inputs and produce. This calls for increased advocacy in order for member countries to achieve this target by coming up with practical strategies to be implemented in the upcoming 5th (2025) Biennial Review report,” he said.

Acolrding to him, the Covid 19 pandemic also affected food systems by disrupting the input and output markets, production of the various commodities mostly undertaken by smallholder farmers consisting of mainly women and youth.

“In the 2023 Biennial Review, the benchmark was 9.29 and as you are aware, no country was on track towards achieving the goals and targets of the Malabo Declaration. In the IGAD Regional Economic Community, out of the 8 member’s states, 2 members were found to be progressing well, 4 member states were not on track and 2 were not able to report. This gives us an opportunity to strive for improvement” he said.

The Director of IGAD Economic Cooperation and Regional Integration Division, Dr Mohyeldeen Eltohami said the CAADP Biennial Review (BR) is a powerful instrument for triggering policy actions for agricultural transformation in Africa which was established by the African Heads of State and Government under the 2014 Malabo Declaration.

“The CAADP BR report is important for countries in using the findings to adjust implementation of their National Agricultural Investment Plan (NAIP) to achieve better results and outcomes” he said.

Mr Mohyeldeen, who was representing both the Executive Secretary and the Director of Agriculture and Environment said the Agriculture and Environment Division of IGAD is central to IGAD’s mandate, vision, and mission that leads the efforts of the Authority in building resilience and sustainable development.

The Director of Agriculture and Rural Development at African Union Commission Dr Godfrey Bahiigwa said IGAD Member States should utilize the findings of the 4th biennial report by reflecting and improving results on the ground for the benefit of the citizens through the making of policy reforms and increased investments in the respective countries.

“I urge you to commit to great improvement of the 5th biennial report as a final report of the Malabo Declaration. Henceforth, there will be an Extra Ordinary Heads of States and Government Summit in January 2025 where the CAADP 10-year Action Plan will be adopted as the Kampala Declaration further committing to shaping Africa’s food systems for agricultural transformation and a food secure Africa” he said.

Dr Sylvia Henga, the IGAD Policy and Food Security expert said they are working with the African Union to improve agriculture in the region.