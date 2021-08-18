Lack of land delays Sembabule hospital project

Local leaders have been pushing to have the health centre elevated to a hospital since 1990s before Sembabule was carved out of Masaka District

The plan to elevate Sembabule Health Centre IV to a hospital has been hindered by shortage of land.

The health centre sits on three acres which authorities say is not enough for the hospital since the biggest part is encroached on. Buganda Kingdom also claims ownership of the land.

“If we can address the challenge of land, the push for a hospital will be much easier because the district population that seeking medical services from the health centre has since grown,” Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, the Lwemiyaga County MP, said on Monday.

Mr Patrick Nkalubo, the district chairperson, said they are also in the process of regularising their tenancy with Buganda Land Board.

“As we look for more land, we want to reconcile with Buganda Kingdom and also withdraw the land case in court. Once we resolve this, it will be easier to secure more land from the kingdom where we can put the hospital project,” he said.

Ms Hanifah Kawooya, the State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, said the plan will be considered once they secure enough land.

“This is not time to pointing figures at those who encroached on the health centre land, but leaders should work towards securing more land that can accommodate the hospital,” Ms Kawooya, who is also the Mawogola West MP, said.

Health facilities

The district has a population of about 296,100 people who seek medical services from one health centres IV, four health centre IIIs and two health centre IIs.