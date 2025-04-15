Lack of lightning arresters make schools a death trap

Uganda has witnessed multiple tragic incidents involving lightning strikes, many of which have impacted school communities, causing fatalities and injuries among pupils and staff.

The most recent occurred on April 2 in Masaka City, where a lightning bolt struck Sserinya Primary School, killing a teacher, Moses Mutaawe. Another teacher, Rose Nakkazi, the headteacher, Ms Elizabeth Nambalirwa, and fifteen pupils sustained injuries.

Mr Stephen Kakeeto, the Masaka City principal education officer, said despite having more than 300 primary schools and several secondary, technical, and teacher training institutions, few have lightning arresters installed. "All schools without such devices will be closed if they fail to comply because we shall not just sit back and watch when learners' safety is compromised," he warned.

Lightning arresters are designed to redirect electrical surges safely to the ground, preventing injury and structural damage. Mr Kakeeto also condemned the practice in some nursery sections where children are made to remove their shoes to avoid soiling tiled classrooms.

"Barefoot children in tiled rooms are highly vulnerable during lightning strikes. This must stop immediately," he said, further warning teachers against using mobile phones during storms, as these can attract lightning.

Mr Adam Shaban, the Kanungu District’s education officer, acknowledged the difficulty of ensuring compliance due to limited funding. “We plan to propose budget allocations for lightning conductors during the upcoming budget cycle,” he said.

Kabale

In Kabale District, Mr Moses Bwengye, echoed similar concerns. “Most government-aided schools lack arresters. The government must prioritise this to avoid tragedy,” he urged, noting installation costs range from Shs 800,000 to Shs3 million.

Mr Grace Munyambabazi, the Kabale Municipality’s education officer, said while many schools have at least one arrester, not all classroom blocks are protected. He suggested collaboration between municipal authorities, school administrators, and parents to raise funds for comprehensive installation.

In contrast, Kumi District has made progress. Its chairperson, Mr Nelson Mandela Elungat, said no contractor is paid unless a lightning arrester is installed on school buildings.

However, following an incident at Akalabai Primary School, the district plans to install additional arresters. Katakwi’s education officer Angella Atim Mudong acknowledged that older schools still lack protection, but plans are underway to secure funds.

Yumbe

In the lightning-prone Yumbe District, Mr Jamal Abdi, the senior education officer, said Mongoyo Primary School was severely affected before a partner helped install arresters. “We have made it mandatory for all new buildings to have arresters,” he said. Mr Martin Ajobe, a teacher at Mongoyo, confirmed that five buildings now have arresters.

“Before this, lightning strikes were common. We lost three pupils a few years ago,” he recalled. In July last year, 77 pupils from various schools were struck while playing football at Oweko Primary School, Nebbi District.

The headteacher, Ms Roseline Mungacel, attributed the incident to lack of conductors, citing financial constraints. Mr Lawrence Ssempijja, chairperson of Kyotera education committee, admitted gaps in enforcement.

“We must hold accountable those jeopardising lives by failing to install lightning conductors,” he said.

What government says...

Dr Denis Mugimba, the Education ministry spokesperson, said the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development mandates lightning arresters, yet many developers ignore this.

“We are addressing the issue, starting with high-risk districts and those in the cattle corridor,” he explained.

In Kalangala District, only two schools—Bumangi and Mulabana—have comprehensive systems, installed by the Works ministry in partnership with African Centres for Lightning Education Network (ACLENET). ACLENET is dedicated to reducing deaths, injuries and property damage from lightning across Africa.

“These schools act as 'thunder villages' offering broader protection,” said Mr Rajab Semakula, the district chairperson, who also appealed for a lightning tower project that remains unfunded. The district’s hazard profile identifies frequent wind and lightning events driven by moist Atlantic and Congo air masses during April–May and September–December. Buvuma District faces similar challenges.

Mr Hussein Bugembe, the principal education officer, said most private schools use temporary structures.

“While vulnerable, we cannot close them without alternatives,” he said. With 21,000 primary and 1,600 secondary learners, the district urgently seeks support to ensure safe infrastructure. At Nairambi Seed School, the head teacher, Ms Faridah Namusisi, expressed confidence in their safety measures.

“We are prepared to neutralise lightning risks,” she affirmed. In Ntoroko District, most schools were built before conductors were a made a requirement.

Mr Paul Asiimwe, the head teachers of Nyabusokoma Primary School, said: “We receive Shs2 million as a capitation grant, yet a conductor costs double that. We simply can’t afford it.”

Only Rwamabale Primary School, recently renovated after hosting refugees, has functioning arresters. Other schools in the district remain unprotected. Mr Alex Andrew Mwanje, the deputy speaker of Mpigi District, said an assessment will soon be conducted in schools.

“We’ll work with the Education Ministry to address gaps in safety,” he said.

A teacher at St Bernadette Nkozi Demonstration School, speaking anonymously, said staff raise concerns, but the management often ignores them.

“We lack even fire extinguishers. Complaining too much risks your job,” the teacher said.

Bugiri

In Bugiri District, theft is a major challenge. Ms Masitullah Tibiwa, the education officer, reported that many of the 200 arresters distributed last year were stolen. “We’ve alerted the district secretary for education and expect replacements in the 2025/2026 financial year,” she said. Of Bugiri’s 517 schools, only 73 currently have lightning arresters. “As private schools, we’re poorly equipped. All we can do is pray,” said Ms Sarah Namusobo, the director of Nabweya Junior School, which experienced a lightning incident last year. Some schools, like Nkaiza Primary, received support from organisations like World Vision. Others, such as Bukooli College Bugiri, have deployed guards to protect installed arresters. “We’ve installed six and ensured security,” said the head teacher, Mr Ali Bukenya. In Busia District, theft during the December holidays left all 124 government schools without arresters. Vandals targeted copper rods, mercury, and other components. At Busiabala Primary School, even the earth system was dug up. Ms Josephine Nabwire, a teacher at the school, said: “They believed mercury was hidden underground.” Similar incidents were reported at Sihubira and Buhehe primary schools. In Kaliro District, Mr Edward Kamaga, the education officer, pledged to prioritise installation in the upcoming budget.

Why arresters matter

Lightning protection prevents fires, electrical damage, and potential deaths. The World Meteorological Organisation ranks Uganda among the countries with the highest lightning-related deaths globally. Lightning-prone districts include Busia, Tororo, Kalangala, Kiryandongo, Buvuma, Gulu, and others across the central, eastern, and northern regions. Despite myths attributing lightning to supernatural forces, science shows it results from collisions of ice and liquid particles within storm clouds, building electrical fields. When discharged, lightning can reach 50,000°F—hotter than the sun’s surface—causing fires and fatalities. As the rainy season intensifies, stakeholders are pushing for immediate action. Ensuring that every school has lightning protection could mean the difference between safety and tragedy.

Recent Tragedies

On November 3, 2024, a total of 14 people died and 34 were injured at a church service in Lamwo District. Five days later, lightning killed a pupil and injured six others at Kalwana PS, Kassanda.

In July 2022, one pupil died in Arua District.

In September 2023, three children died in West Nile in separate incidents.

In 2020, a total of 10 boys died while sheltering under a thatched roof in Arua City.

In 2011, lightning killed 21 pupils and a student teacher at Runyanya PS in Kiryandongo.

Partial list of schools without arresters

-Sserinya P/S(Masaka)

-Mongongo P/S (Yumbe )

-Oweko P/S (Nebbi)

-Owilo P/S(Nebbi)

-Padel P/S( Nebbi)

-Ogalo P/S(Nebbi)

-Omoyo P/S (Nebbi)

-Nyabusokoma P/S (Ntoroko)

-Rwangara P/S (Ntoroko)

-Masaka P/S(Ntoroko)

-Umoja P//S( Ntoroko)

-Ibanda P/S( Ntoroko)

-Kachwakuma P/S(Ntoroko)

-Nombe P/S(Ntoroko)

-St Bernadette Nkozi Dem School(Mpigi)

-Nagweya Junior School(Bugiri)

-Busiabala P/S(Busia)

-Situbira P/S(Busia)

-Buhehe P/S(Busia)

-St Mary’s Kisunku P/S(Kyotera)

-Mitondo Muslim P/S( Kyotera)

- St Gerald Kyango P/S (Kyotera)

-Matale C/U P/S (Kyotera )

-St Andrian Kasozi SS(Rakai )

-St Edward Kasozi P/S( Rakai)

- Edrina P/S(Rakai)

-Kagamba Muslim P/S(Rakai)

-Kiyamba P/S( Rakai)

-Kimuli P/S (Rakai)

-Rakai Infant P/S(Rakai)

-Masinda Junior Academy P/S(Masindi)

-Masindi Parents P/S(Masindi)

Compiled by Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Robert Muhereza , Naume Biira,Malik F Jjingo, Bonny Kazibwami ,Brian A Kesiime, Simon Emwamu ,Robert Elema, Patrick Okaba, Alex Ashaba ,Tausi Nakato, Antonio Kalyanga,David Awori,David Sekayinga, Asuman Musobya, Daniel Ssenfuma & Felix Warom Okello.

