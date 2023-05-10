Lack of personnel failing anti-cattle raid operations - police

The police say they have insufficient manpower to counter armed Karimojong who are raiding several parts of Karamoja, Acholi and Lango sub-regions.

According to Ms Damalie Nachuha, the Aswa River Regional Police commander, the Force lacks personnel to counter the raids in Kitgum and Agago districts.

“I have personally written to the IGP [Inspector General of Police] requesting both human and non-human support, which means that we have not failed. There are gaps that we need to fill up.” Ms Nachuha said.

She added: “Agago is one of the biggest districts in the region and it has 26 sub-counties. We [police] are in a few sub-counties. That is the truth. Agago borders Abim and Otuke districts and those two districts are also affected by the raids.”

In February, while speaking during the Janani Luwum Day in Kitgum District, President Museveni challenged the army and police to deploy sniffer dogs to help in tracing every incident of the raids in districts neighbouring Karamoja Sub-region.

Mr Museveni said once the army and police failed to end the castle rustling problem by March, he would relocate to the region to face the raiders himself.

He also ordered a detailed investigation into the continued cattle rustling by armed suspected Karimojong raiders inside Acholi sub-region.

Mr Museveni said he was bothered by the multiple reports about continuous armed raids despite security deployment in Karamoja and Acholi.

Since last September, the communities in Kitgum, Agago, and Otuke districts have lost thousands of animals to the rustlers who attack using guns, bows, arrows and machetes.

Whereas the army has heightened operations against the raiders, Capt Amos Nsamba, the UPDF 5th Division spokesperson, said operations are affected by a lack of coordination with the local leadership and conflict of interest among locals.

“One big challenge is that these raiders have collaborators who are members of these Acholi communities who tell them where animals are including those (animals) being locked up inside houses, and also the LC1 and sub-county security structures are inactive, which makes us usually receive information on raiders late.”

Last week, the forces led by Brig Felix Busizoori, the deputy commander of the 3rd Division, made deployment adjustments in Abim District.

Brig Busizoori said: “Among the tactical interventions being undertaken is the deployment of an additional UPDF Battalion soonest to curb the manpower gap in Abim District.”



