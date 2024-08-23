Lack of toilets exposes Mbale city’s dirty secrets

Mbale City is grappling with a growing sanitation crisis, as street cleaners like Ms Robinah Nandutu struggle daily in unsanitary conditions that not only make their jobs difficult but also pose severe health risks to the entire community.

Ms Nandutu, a 63, has spent years keeping the streets of Mbale clean. However, the challenges she faces have intensified recently, making her work almost unbearable. Despite these difficulties, she remains committed to her job, which provides a livelihood and supports her grandchildren’s education.

“I have been cleaning the streets of Mbale City for many years now, but lately, my work has become almost unbearable,” Ms Nandutu said.

“Every day, as I sweep the roads and sidewalks, I come across faeces wrapped in polythene bags. People are using open trenches and sewerage holes as their toilets, and it’s making my job extremely difficult,” she said.

The issue extends beyond faeces to rampant garbage littering—plastic bottles, and food wrappers.

“The streets are constantly being dirtied again and again. I just wish people would understand how important it is to keep our city clean and take responsibility for their waste,” Ms Jane Nambozo, another cleaner, on Naboa Road, said.

Ms Florence Nabutsele, also a street cleaner, said they lack protective gear such as gumboots, and gloves.

In Mbale City, approximately 25 percent of households lack access to improved sanitation facilities, resulting in widespread reliance on open defecation and makeshift toilets.

This practice is linked to severe health risks, including diarrhoea and cholera. The most affected streets, include Naboa Market Street, Nabuyonga Rise, and Cathedral Avenue.

Recent health reports indicate a significant rise in cholera and acute diarrheal cases, with recent outbreaks affecting more than 200 people.

A 2023 survey by the Mbale City Health Office revealed that communities practising open defecation experience a 30 percent higher rate of gastrointestinal infections, emphasising the urgent need for better sanitation infrastructure to protect public health.

Ms Nabutsele said during a meeting with community leaders, they agreed that the city allocates municipal resources from taxes to support the construction of more public toilets and provide consistent water.

Ms Janet Nambuya, a youth advocate in Mbale City, said ensuring that these facilities are available is necessary for safeguarding the community’s well-being.

“The current reliance on makeshift toilets and open trenches is unsanitary. Many children on the street are forced to use inadequate and unsafe sanitation options,” she said.

“These facilities would provide a crucial service for residents lacking proper sanitation options, reducing the risk of disease and improving overall public health,” she said.

Mr John Khauka, a businessman, said the city desperately needs improved sanitation options to protect the dignity of its residents.

Mr Joel Wanda, a taxi driver at the main taxi park, pointed out that the toilet fee, which ranges between Shs500 and Shs1000, is too expensive for many people.

“As a result, most men end up relieving themselves in corridors and nearby bushes, worsening the town’s sanitation problems. This behaviour not only adds to the unsanitary conditions but also underscores the urgent need for more affordable and accessible public toilets,” he said.

Ms Betty Mutonyi, who works in textiles at the taxi park, said available public toilets are not only expensive but are also in a deplorable state .

“These toilets are often filthy, with overflowing waste, foul odours, and unsanitary conditions that make them almost unusable. This discourages people from using them, leading to an increase in open defecation and urination in public spaces,” she added.

Ms Esther Nambi, a resident of Mbale, said people with mental health challenges contribute to the problem.

“Those who are mentally unwell often use open spaces for defecation, sometimes in broad daylight. This creates a serious hygiene issues,” she said.

She added that individuals who frequent nightclubs also use dark corners for the same purpose, particularly on Naboa Road.

Ms Grace Nalubega, a market vendor, pointed out the lack of water in the market, which exacerbates the problem.

“In the market, we have toilets, but there’s no water to clean them. They are so dirty and foul-smelling that they prevent customers from coming to buy our goods,” she said.





Health experts

Dr Margaret Nansubuga, a public health expert with the local NGO ‘Smart Environment,’ emphasised the need for community education on proper hygiene practices.

“Public toilets are often neglected by their owners, who concentrate solely on collecting fees. This neglect results in facilities being extremely dirty and emitting unpleasant odour, which deters their use and worsens the sanitation crisis,” she said.

Mr Moses Mugonya, the city health officer, said access to proper sanitation is a fundamental right for every individual.

“Our goal is to create a healthier, safer, and more dignified environment for everyone. Just as we want to ensure that every resident of Mbale has access to safe and clean toilets, we will continue to do our part to uphold and improve sanitation standards throughout the city,” he said.

City communication officer James Kutosi acknowledged the challenges posed by the lack of public toilets, attributing it to limited tax revenue.