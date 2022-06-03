Lack of transparency worries West Nile leaders

Leaders in Arua City and civil society organisations have decried the lack of transparency and accountability in handling job recruitments and procurement processes saying it is a recipe for worthless service delivery.

Speaking during the launch of Strengthening Systems and Public Accountability, a campaign by USAid aimed at increasing accountability of funds, reducing fraud in refugee response, in Arua City on Wednesday, the leaders said corruption is difficult to wipe out because it is done in syndicate.

The Arua District chairperson, Mr Alfred Okuonzi, said: “We are tired of corruption in our society. We see contracts being awarded at Central government yet we do not even get the documents of such contracts. But the Ministry officials want us to monitor these projects. How do I monitor the projects when you do not disclose the amount of money for the project, the details of the project?”

Mr Okuonzi said this has led to shoddy works by contractors who undermine the district leadership.

The Parish Priest for Christ the King Parish in Arua, Fr Pius Yobuta, said: “It is unfortunate that those who are corrupt pray with us every Sunday or Friday in the Mosques and Churches. Corruption is in the mind and heart. Unless there is change in bodily corruption, it will never be wiped out.”

Fr Yobuta urged the government and Judiciary to prosecute all those caught engaging in corruption.

The deputy regional head of the Inspectorate of Government in Arua, Mr Bernard Oyite, said: “We do monitoring, inspect the projects including in the refugee settlements, but still you find the officers, especially in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), are implicated in corruption.”

This, he said, has tarnished the image of OPM especially where some of them are arrested, prosecuted and others dismissed from their jobs.

“We had 71 public officials from 25 refugee settlements arrested, others put under investigations for mismanagement of refugee response. We hope with these, there will be improvement in transparency and accountability of public funds,” Mr Oyite said.

The director for USAid Democracy and Governance Officer, Ms Monica Azimi, said: “Corruption undermines health, education, economic growth and building resilience to climate change. Every year corruption robs the country of huge sums of money. Employees get paid for work they are not doing.”

Ms Azimi added: “So, corruption worsens poverty and aggravates inequality and resources meant for the poor are divided to the pockets of those who are corrupt. Improved accountable leadership will improve the GDP of the country.”