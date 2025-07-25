Lack of transport blamed for low voter turnout in Mukono NRM primaries

A dramatic drop in voter turnout in Thursday’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the Mukono District LCV seat has been widely attributed to the failure by candidates, especially the party’s endorsed contender, to facilitate transport for voters.

Despite being an NRM stronghold, polling stations across Mukono, including Nakisunga, Nama, Kyampisi, and parts of the municipality, remained nearly empty throughout Election Day.

At Ham Mukasa polling station, Francis Lukooya Mukoome, the party’s flagbearer and former district chairman, garnered just 18 votes, while his rival Yusuf Awuye received none. This was out of more than 600 registered NRM supporters at the station.

At Nasuuti, where 1,142 voters were listed in the party’s registrar, commonly known as the Yellow Book, Lukooya managed only six votes.

“Compared to previous elections, the turnout is extremely low. We expected a bigger number,” polling official Keith Muganda told Monitor on Friday.

Local residents pointed to a lack of logistical support from candidates, especially transport and small allowances that had become the norm in previous races.

“In past elections, candidates would ensure we get to polling centers. This time, no one cared,” said Joshua Kityo from Nakisunga.

Some observers linked the poor showing to deepening mistrust in the internal electoral process. “People feel it’s predetermined,” said Umar Sebuyungo of Takajunge village.

He added: “Even if you vote, they’ll just announce someone else.”

Yusuf Awuye, NRM’s district vice chairman and a challenger in the race, directly blamed Lukooya and the party chairman Haruna Semakula for misleading the electorate.

“They told people the election had been canceled after a so-called agreement. That discouraged voters,” he said.

Awuye said he would petition NRM’s electoral commission over what he termed a hijacking of internal democracy.

“We invest resources and time, only for decisions to be made in secret meetings,” he added.

In his defense, Semakula confirmed that a memorandum of understanding was reached at a meeting chaired by the Resident District Commissioner, endorsing Lukooya’s candidacy due to his experience. However, he denied claims that voters were told not to participate.

Lukooya remains a dominant figure in local politics, but the poor turnout has raised questions about his current support base and the NRM’s internal cohesion ahead of the 2026 general elections.