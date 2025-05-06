Lack of X-ray machine leaves Pallisa patients on their own

For the past five years, patients at Pallisa General Hospital in Pallisa District have been forced to endure costly referrals to private facilities due to the absence of a functional X-ray machine. The machine is used for a wide range of diagnosis, like bone fractures, lung conditions, and accident victims.

The lack of diagnostic equipment in the hospital, which serves as a major referral centre in Bukedi, has left thousands of patients in medical limbo. According to the hospital's Associate Consultant Physician, Dr Moses Kirya, the hospital’s only X-ray machine broke down in 2020 and has never been replaced or repaired.

“We try our best, but without an X-ray machine, it’s like working in the dark,” Dr Kirya said, adding: “We have to refer patients to seek these services to private clinics or to Mbale Regional Hospital, which is over 30km away.”

He said private facilities charge between Shs20,000 and Shs30,000, which is expensive to common people. “This disadvantages the poor patients who cannot afford that fee,” he said, adding that the lack of the machine has severely compromised the quality of medical care.

Dr Kirya said the hospital management, through the district health department, has at all times submitted written reminders about this critical health gap, but they have haven’t got response.

For patients like 58-year-old Samuel Okello, a boda boda rider who suffered a chest injury in an accident two months ago, the absence of imaging services is both physically and financially painful.

“They told me to go to a private facility for an x-ray. I had no money for that, so I just went back home,” he said. “Up to now, I feel pain, but I have no choice” .

Yet in the emergency unit of Pallisa General Hospital, 47-year-old Margaret Akello clutches her side in pain. She has been coughing for weeks, and the doctor suspects a lung infection or something worse, but it cannot be confirmed because the hospital has no functional X-ray machine.

Daily Monitor learnt that patients are being treated based on assumptions and experience. “This is a public health crisis hiding in plain sight. An X-ray machine is not a luxury, it is a necessity. The absence of one here puts lives at risk every single day,” one of the health workers said.

Ms Lydia Kayendeke, a health rights advocate described what she called a systemic failure.

“This is a serious violation of the rights to health. An X-ray machine is a basic diagnostic tool. Without it, health workers are left guessing and lives are lost unnecessarily,” she said. But for the residents of Pallisa District, the wait has been far too long.

“Five years is not a short time. We need urgent intervention, not just promises,” Mr James Opio, a resident and boda boda rider in Pallisa Town Council, told Monitor. The Pallisa LC5 chairman, Mr Patrick Duchu, said the lack of an X-ray is a serious matter that deserves urgent attention to address the health gap, but unfortunately, it is being neglected by the concerned parties.

“We also hope to have a meeting with the hospital management (Hospital superintendent and hospital administrator), including the chief Administrative Officer, to discuss the way forward,” he said.

The District Health Officer, Dr Godfrey Mulekwa, said it's true the X-ray machine broke down and it’s not in operation for some time, but said the Ministry of Health is aware and will soon respond.

Background

Pallisa Hospital was constructed in 1966 with a 100 bed capacity but the facility has also never seen a major rehabilitation to cope with the overwhelming number of patients and struggling to cope with the staff shortage and essential equipment.

The hospital serves districts like Kibuku, Kaliro, Butebo, Budaka, and some parts of the Teso sub-region. The hospital has begun to show the strain as patients opt to sleep on the floor, but that is not the only problem; staffing levels at the facility stand at 60 percent under the new structure.