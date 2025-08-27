Lake Bunyonyi changes colour

Lake Bunyonyi’s water has changed from its usual clear white to yellow and brown, causing fish to suffocate. Leaders and residents blame the problem on heavy pollution and poor farming practices that have damaged the lake. In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Kabale District Senior Environment Officer, Mr Evas Asiimwe, said: “The change in colour of water on Lake Bunyonyi could be a result of siltation due to the degradation and encroachment of lake shores. The fact that some fish species are swimming to the lake shores and landing sites means that they could be running away from the polluted deep waters.”

He added: “There is a need for the central government to support lower local governments in enforcing laws that demand for the restoration of the degraded and encroached water catchment areas around Lake Bunyonyi.” The Vice Chairman of the Engine Boat Operators Association on Lake Bunyonyi, Mr Brian Niwagaba, said some parts of the lake now smell bad, with dead silver fish floating on the water. “The water is no longer safe for domestic use. The dead silverfish keep floating on the lake shores and landing sites,” Mr Niwagaba said. Fish suffocate when there is not enough dissolved oxygen in the water for them to breathe, eventually leading to death.

Mr Brian Niwagaba revealed a similar incident happened on Lake Bunyonyi in 1997. He, however, said this time there is also a strange white cream visible on the lake’s surface. Residents Ms Mauda Mugwagye and Mr Denis Kwatampora added that the water now poses a health risk to people living around the lake. “We have now opted for other water sources until Lake Bunyonyi water regains its normal colour,” Mr Kwatampora said. The Manager of National Water and Sewerage Corporation in Kabale, Mr Patrick Otim, however, assured residents that the water is safe for consumption. He explained that water pumped from Lake Bunyonyi is first treated before being supplied to consumers.

“Whether the lake waters turn colour, it is not a threat to our consumers since we properly treat it to the best standard of human consumption,” Mr Otim said. The Kitumba Sub-county Chairman, Mr David Kato, said the lake’s brown colour could be a result of the heavy rains that hit the area for days, but he believes it will return to normal. Lake Bunyonyi is believed to be the second deepest lake in Africa, with its depth ranging between 44 and 900 meters. It stretches 25 kilometres long, seven kilometres wide, and covers 61 square kilometres, sitting 1,962 meters above sea level.

The lake is also one of the top tourist attractions in southwestern Uganda. Figures from the district fisheries office show that Lake Bunyonyi produces about 18,720kgs of haplochromines worth Shs149.7m; 2,688kgs of crayfish worth Shs18m; 12,000kgs of mudfish worth Shs54m; 450kgs of tilapia worth Shs5.4m; and 720kgs of catfish worth Shs7.2m every year.



