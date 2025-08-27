Lake users decry high living costs, double taxation

Lake users in Mukono district are up in arms over the high taxes levied on them, claiming it is suffocating their businesses.

During a consultative meeting with stakeholders at Katosi Landing site, boat operators expressed their frustration, citing multiple and overlapping taxes that threaten their livelihoods.

"We pay too many taxes, and they are too high for us to handle," said Mr Maliko Muyijje, a boat operator. "I pay Shs200,000 to the Ministry of Works, Shs250,000 to fisheries, Shs60,000 to Katosi town council, and docking fees at different points. The more sub-counties you pass through, the more charges."

The boat operators are calling for tax relief, including on essential items such as life jackets and engines. Emmanuel Ddamulira, another boat operator, said many passengers cannot afford standard life jackets, and as a result, they are forced to buy substandard ones that cannot save lives in case of an accident.

"The light jackets cost Shs 40,000, and the best life jacket costs Shs 100,000 to 150,000," he said. "Due to high taxes, a boat operator cannot buy the best life jackets for passengers; he only gets one for himself and then buys the poorly made ones for passengers."

Ms Jesca Namubiru, a boat operator, attributed the frequent accidents on the lake to the use of old and faulty engines. "There is no way you can buy a new engine when you are paying high taxes everywhere," she said.

Edirisa Wamala, a boat maker at Katosi, said the import costs for quality timber from Congo are high, ranging from Shs 220,000 to Shs 250,000 per piece. "A standard boat requires materials worth about Shs 4.5 million. With labor and local taxes, it has to be like Shs 8 million, which most clients cannot afford," he said.

However, Brian Musinguzi from the Ministry of Transport and Works promised that the ministry is working on a plan to make life jackets in Uganda, which will make them more affordable.

"We have begun our consultations to draft regulations that will operationalize Uganda’s long-awaited Inland Water Transport Act, aiming for safer travel on lakes and rivers," he said.

The draft regulations will set minimum equipment standards, provide for vessel registration and inspection, harmonize fees, and conduct operator training. Marine police will also be given clearer mandates to investigate and report accidents.



