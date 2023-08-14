Lake users to get rescue centres

The Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC), together with government, has embarked on constructing rescue centres across the lake to save lives of travellers.

The move comes after 17 people were confirmed dead and several other still missing, following a boat accident. Officials from the Lake Victoria Basin Commission, who at the weekend donated assortment of items including life jackets and food stuff to the families of the victims, said the rescue centres will make it easier to respond to emergencies on the lake.

Dr Masinde Bwire, the executive director of Lake Victoria Basin Commission, said as a coordinating entity for East African Community (EAC) partner states, is keen on providing safe and secure water transportation on Lake Victoria.

He said, so far, the commission has spent Shs17 billion towards the improvement of maritime safety on various projects on the Ugandan side of the lake. Of this total figure, he said $1.3m (about Shs4.8b) has been allocated for the construction of Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Entebbe while another $1.45m (about Shs5.4billion) has been spent on the construction of fisheries training institute in the same area. He added that this amount is part of $28m (about Shs103.9b) that was contributed by the East African Community partner states in collaboration with other development partners.

“We have also purchased a fast rescue boat and one firefighting boat at a cost of $1.32m (about Shs4.8b). Aids to navigation equipment and buoys have been installed in Lake Kyoga, Lake Albert and Lake Victoria at a cost of $1.6m (Shs6b),” he said.

Dr Bwire added that another $400,000 (about Shs1.4b) has also been spent in the purchase of an ambulance boat while a total of nine search and rescue centres (SAR) are under construction at a cost of Shs2.2b.

“Currently, the commission is coordinating the Multinational Lake Victoria Maritime Communications and Transport (MLVMCT) project aimed at improving safety and security in the lake. Upon completion in December 2024, the project will provide Lake Victoria with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCCs) supported by SAR centres, spread along the shoreline and equipped with fast rescue boats and medical facility boats,” Dr Bwire said.

He said other measures that are being undertaken by the partner states, EAC Secretariat, and LVBC Secretariat aimed at improving SAR services on Lake Victoria include effective implementation of the Lake Victoria Transport Act, 2007.

Gen Katumba Wamala, the minister of Works and Transport, said the rescue centres will go a long way in responding to emergencies on the water bodies. He thanked the commission for the work so far done and promised government support to save more lives.

“We have one which is under construction at Kazi. We shall have another one at Nsonzi and another at Masese Landing Site. Masese will handle Kigulu and all those islands, while Nsonzi will cater for Kalangala and Mazinga and Kazi will cater for anything between Kome and these other islands,” he said.

Gen Wamala warned travellers against travelling at night on the lake, which he said is not only risky but also makes it difficult for the rescue team to respond.

“Please heed to the warnings we give you as government and metrological authority. Remember in June we warned you that the lake is going to be very rough between June and August. Please limit your travel, the best time to travel is during the day,” he said.

Rescue numbers

Gen Katumba Wamala, the Works and Transport minister, said those who are caught in emergency situations on the lake should call the emergency response numbers given to them.