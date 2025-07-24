Lake Victoria battles rising pollution from surrounding cities

Cities surrounding Lake Victoria including Kampala, Kisumu, Entebbe, and Mwanza have become major pollution hotspots threatening the health of Africa’s largest freshwater lake, a new study by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission (LVBC) has revealed.

Environmentalists and water resources officials from Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania the three countries that share the lake, say the increasing pollution is endangering aquatic life and putting at risk the livelihoods of millions who depend on the lake.

Dr Peter Obubu, the Assistant Commissioner at Uganda’s Ministry of Water and Environment, noted that it has been more than two decades since a joint regional water quality assessment was last carried out—the last one being in 2002. Since then, pollution has intensified, with water quality in the lake drastically declining.

“The condition of the lake is not good, especially in the coastal areas where polluted water flows in. In the deeper parts of the lake, the situation is somewhat better,” Dr Obubu said. “The presence of nutrients from agricultural areas is accelerating the growth of green algae, which is an indicator of water pollution.”

He warned that many water treatment plants are now unable to remove the hazardous chemicals accumulating in the lake, and called for urgent joint regional action to address the growing crisis.

Pollution pushes fish away

Over 40 million people in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania depend on Lake Victoria for fishing, agriculture, drinking water, and transport. The lake’s watershed also stretches into Rwanda and Burundi, making it vital to the region's economy and ecological health.

Dr Benjamin Kyalo, Deputy Director at Kenya’s Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, said that due to growing pollution, even fish are migrating to deeper, cleaner parts of the lake, posing a major challenge for fishermen.

“In Kisumu, the water often turns green because of algal blooms. This area has a large concentration of industries, including an oil refinery,” he said. “As you go deeper into the lake, oxygen levels drop, and fish are forced to migrate. This greatly affects fishing activities.”

He emphasized the need for the three partner states to strictly control pollution, particularly from human activities such as agriculture and industry, which are the main sources of contaminants.

Past research and current efforts

A 2019/2020 investigation by Nation Media Group in collaboration with scientists from the University of Nairobi revealed widespread chemical and heavy metal pollution in the lake. The report sparked public outcry in both Uganda and Kenya, prompting some government action to protect the water.

The most recent study commissioned by the Lake Victoria Basin Commission began in June this year. Researchers tested water quality at 44 sites across the lake to determine pollution levels and sources. The final report is expected next month.

Eng Simon Otoung, a water resources management officer involved in the study, said initial results already confirm serious pollution. “We collected samples—some were tested on-site, others sent to the lab. The data will help us compile the 2025 status report on the Lake Victoria Basin and guide interventions,” he said.

Monica Mushi, Assistant Director for Water Resources at Tanzania’s Ministry of Water, stressed the urgency of joint regional action. “We’ve identified areas infested with aquatic weeds that are hindering activities like fishing and transport. This collaboration will help plan measures to address such threats,” she said.

The study is being supported by the German Development Agency (GIZ). Cosmus Muli, GIZ’s Technical Advisor for Water Resources Management, said urgent action is needed to prevent the lake from “rotting from within.”

“We expect East African countries, in collaboration with the commission, to address the challenges affecting water quality and seek joint solutions,” he said.

Scope and depth of research

The monitoring program covered a wide range of indicators: nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, silica, alkalinity, and suspended solids. In-situ tests included pH, turbidity, temperature, dissolved oxygen, and photosynthetically active radiation (PAR). GPS coordinates and water depth were also recorded.

Samples were analyzed for major ions such as calcium, magnesium, and chloride. Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), a key marker of organic pollution, was also measured. Some sites were tested for heavy metals including arsenic, mercury, and lead, with samples taken from both surface and bottom layers.

Phytoplankton monitoring was also conducted to track algal species and abundance, helping identify risks of harmful algal blooms.





Dr Bwire Masinde, the Executive Secretary of the Lake Victoria Basin Commission, said the extensive survey provides a much-needed snapshot of the lake’s chemical, physical, and biological condition.

“This research was very crucial. The results will help us plan projects and programmes within the Lake Victoria Basin to improve environmental management and ensure long-term protection of this vital ecosystem,” he said.

Earlier this year, residents around Murchison Bay in Luzira raised alarm over a strong stench coming from the lake. In Entebbe, large sections of the lake also turned visibly green due to massive algal growth.

In response, Uganda’s Ministry of Water and Environment attributed the smell to the decomposition of algae, which release absorbed nutrients back into the water, fueling a cycle of new growth and further contamination.

“When the algae die and decompose, they consume oxygen and release gases like ammonia and hydrogen sulphide, which cause foul odours and create hypoxic conditions that threaten aquatic life,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, ongoing assessments from water monitoring stations in Luzira and Entebbe show rising nutrient concentrations, which are creating ideal conditions for rapid algae growth. The problem becomes worse during hot and windy weather, the ministry added.



