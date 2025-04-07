Lake Victoria stench due to algae, says Water ministry

The Ministry of Water and Environment has attributed the foul smell coming from Lake Victoria to growth of algae, which it says releases nutrients it absorbs for its growth back into the lake, causing the water to smell horribly. For weeks now, residents at Murchison Bay in Luzira, Kampala City, have been complaining of stench coming from the lake, with some resorting to vacate their homes since they could not contain the bad smell anymore.

The ministry, in a press statement at the weekend, said through its 21 water monitoring stations in Murchison Bay in Luzira and 10 in Entebbe, Wakiso District, the assessments conducted overtime reveal a persistent rise in nutrient concentrations that create a conducive environment for algal growth by providing the nutrients they need in their tissue for growth. “When they die, the algae Matts release the same nutrients they absorbed into their tissue back into the lake, further impregnating the water with more nutrients; and repeating the vicious cycle with new algae growth. When the algae die and decompose, they consume oxygen and release gases like ammonia and hydrogen sulphide resulting in unpleasant odours and hypoxic conditions detrimental to aquatic life. The smell often becomes unbearable whenever it’s windy and temperatures are high,” the ministry said.

Lake Victoria is Africa’s largest freshwater lake and its basin supports up to 38 million people across East Africa. Alarm bells went off after scientists raised concerns of pollution saying the lake was being contaminated by dangerous chemicals posing huge risks to both humans and aquatic life. The ministry said the Murchison Bay (MB) shoreline, which is the mostly utilised shoreline areas of Uganda because of its shallowness, receives heavy loads of pollution from multiple sources including surface runoff that is heavily laden with silt, human and plastic waste; municipal wastewater from Kampala and surrounding suburbs, industrial waste from the industries and runoff from agricultural fields. “This is so because the wetland that would otherwise intercept the contaminants has been highly degraded,” the press statement said.

Measures to be taken

The Water ministry says it has embarked on restoring the degraded wetlands and maintaining the 200 metres of buffer zone around the lake as stipulated in the Environment Management Act. It says this will help in intercepting pollutants before entering the lake. “Every Ugandan is called upon to join this crusade of protecting the environment,’’ it adds.