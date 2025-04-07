Lake Victoria tragedy: Seven missing after charcoal boat capsizes

Rescuers on Monday evening, April 7 were still searching for seven people who went missing following a boat accident on Lake Victoria on Sunday night.

The ill-fated giant boat, locally known as Kinaala, was reportedly transporting charcoal from Kalangala en route to Nakiwogo in Entebbe Municipality when it was hit by strong winds near Kavenjanja landing site in Wakiso District, according to survivors.

Moses Bukenya, one of the survivors, said the boat had collected sacks of charcoal from several landing sites, including Kivunza, and that charcoal owners were also on board.

“We were 12 people on board,” Bukenya said. “One of the women was from Buwunge in Bufumira Sub-county. Three others came from Kaazi Bugaba. One person died after getting entangled in the anchor. Some survived by the grace of God,” he said.

Water transport on Lake Victoria is considered especially risky between March and August due to seasonal strong winds and turbulent waves. However, in recent times, such dangerous weather conditions are striking more frequently, particularly at night.

According to Bukenya, the boat encountered strong waves around 3am. The coxswain instructed passengers to drop the anchor. In panic, they began throwing charcoal bags into the lake, all on one side of the vessel, causing it to capsize and toss everyone into the water.

“Some colleagues held onto charcoal bags. For me, I kept swimming until I spotted another boat and called for help. It is that boat which rescued five of us; others drowned,” Bukenya recounted.

He also confirmed that none of the occupants was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Other survivors include Foster Musinguzi and John Mukiza, both from Bbosa landing site on Sserinya Island; Sadat Bogere from Kivunza landing site on Bunyama Island; and Musa Mukonjo from Nakawa landing site on Bugaba Island.

Among the missing are Emma, a resident of Kaazi-Bugaba; an unidentified woman from Buwunge landing site; and Lawrence Zayirwa and Alila, both residents of Bbosa landing site.