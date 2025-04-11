Lake Victoria tragedy: Two bodies retrieved as search continues

Fishermen at Bbosa Landing Site on Lake Victoria have retrieved two bodies out of the five reported dead following a tragic boat accident that occurred on Sunday night, April 6.

The victims, part of a group of eleven onboard a wooden cargo boat, drowned after the vessel capsized due to strong waves and alleged overloading. The boat was en route from Bbosa to Entebbe.

According to Ali Kiryoowa, one of the rescuers involved in the search efforts, the body of Lawrence Zzayirwa from Serinya Landing Site was found tied to the boat’s anchor, while Sarah Kabuwohe from Buwunge Landing Site was discovered floating near Bbosa in Bufumira Sub-county.

“We are still searching for five more bodies who we believe were blown by strong waves towards Entebbe or on islands in Mukono District,” he said on April 11.

The police confirmed the incident, stating that the accident occurred shortly after the overloaded boat set off from Bbosa.

“At around 1:08 am, the boat which had left Bbosa overloaded with food items and sacks of charcoal was struck by strong winds between Bbosa and Entebbe. It overturned, resulting in the drowning of eleven occupants and only six survived,” said Mr Twaha Kasirye, the southern regional police spokesperson, during an interview on Wednesday.

Most of the passengers on board were traders transporting rice, smoked fish, and charcoal for sale in Entebbe Municipality. However, local leaders claim the vessel also carried timber and more rice than initially reported.

Overloading and Underpowered Engine Blamed

Mr Richard Sebuliba, the LC1 Chairperson for Buwunge Landing Site, confirmed that the boat was heavily overloaded.

“They first loaded timber and rice at Kaazi-Nakawa. By the time they reached Buwunge, they had over 45 bags of rice. They picked up Sarah Kabuwohe with her 10 bags of charcoal and then headed to Serinya Island, where they loaded over 70 more bags of charcoal,” Mr Sebuliba said.

He added that the 60-foot wooden cargo boat was designed to carry 20–30 tonnes but had been loaded far beyond capacity. Additionally, it was operating on a 15-horsepower engine, which is insufficient for such heavy cargo.

“With such weight, the engine was too weak to power the boat through turbulent waves. And the location where the boat capsized is known to be extremely dangerous, especially when hit by strong winds,” he explained.

Enforcing lake safety

Kalangala Resident District Commissioner Mr Fred Badda said the government will intensify enforcement of existing lake safety measures, including the ban on night travel, to prevent similar tragedies.

Fishermen say waves on Lake Victoria are especially dangerous between 1am and 6am, making night voyages highly risky.

Still Missing

Emma (from Kaazi-Nakawa) Alare Awine (father of John) – from Serinya Mayanja – origin unspecified

Survivors

Moses Bukenya (Bbosa Landing Site) Foster Musinguzi (Bbosa Landing Site) John Mukiiza (Bbosa Landing Site) Sadati Bogere (Kivunza Landing Site) – Boat Owner Musa Mukonjo (Kaazi-Nakawa) One unidentified person