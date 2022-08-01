Lakwena-war victims want compensation from government

Local leaders from Tororo District have asked the government to compensate families that lost property and relatives during the Holy Spirit Movement, a cult-like war led by Alice Lakwena in 1987.

The leaders made their call through the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny who was in the area to deliver 380 pieces of iron sheets from the Office of the Prime Minister for the refurbishment of dilapidated Muwafu Primary School in Nabuyoga Town Council.

The donation is said to be part of the pledges that the head of state made in 2019 when the school hosted the Liberation Day celebrations.

Mr Julius Oketcho, the district councillor representing Nabuyoga town council, commended the head of state for fulfilling his pledge but reiterated the need to support the war-affected communities.

“We extend our appreciation to President Yoweri Museveni for the support he has extended to the school but we are still unhappy that people who lost property and relatives have never been compensated yet war victims in other areas have been compensated,” he said.

He said war veterans’ medals given to them have no impact considering the magnitude of the loss they suffered.

Mr Charles Okello Mwera, the Nabuyoga Sub County chairman said it is unfair for the government to compensate people in other war-affected areas and leave out the Lakwena-war victims.

Ms Kwiyucwiny told leaders to encourage their people not to lose hope, saying that very soon their demands will be worked upon.