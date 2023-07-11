Lamwo LC1 shooting: Three more bodies recovered

The police in Lamwo District confirmed on Tuesday evening the recovery of three more bodies at the location where the lifeless body of the LC1 Chairperson was found.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Regional Police Spokesperson, stated that following the incident where suspected armed assailants attacked five people on July 10, killing one person and injuring four others in Lelabur West village, Limu Parish, Lukung East Sub-County in Lamwo District, three more bodies were discovered at the same scene.

"The latest report indicates that three additional bodies have been found at the same scene, allegedly connected to the same assailants," Mr. Ongom said.

The bodies were found three hours after the police reported that unknown assailants had shot and killed the LC1 chairperson, injuring three others in the same area.

According to the police, Richard Lokany, 45, the LC1 Chairperson of Tedo Pee village, was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

The three deceased individuals have been identified as David Opoka, who was previously reported missing after being shot in the head, Alex Abuyi, and an unidentified person named Tini.

Scene of Crime officers (SOCO) and a team of police detectives, led by the Lamwo District Police Commander, revisited the scene and retrieved the bodies, which were then taken to Padibe Health Center IV for postmortem examination.