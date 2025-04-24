Land broker Kamoga arrested over fraud, ordered to present land titles in seven days

Muhammad Kamoga, a land broker formerly operating under the now-defunct Kamoga Properties, has been arrested from his hiding place following a warrant issued by the High Court Land Division.

Kamoga was presented before Deputy Registrar Christine Namutebi on Wednesday, weeks after he escaped from Entebbe Magistrate’s Court on March 28, where he was due to answer to eight fraud charges related to the forgery of land transfer forms.

In a packed courtroom, Kamoga initially claimed he had already deposited all the contested land titles with the court. However, after a 10-minute adjournment to verify his claims, he admitted to having handed over only one certificate of title—covering eight acres—to the judgment creditor’s lawyer, Mr Zack Olum. He then requested a one-month extension to produce the remaining 30 titles for land located in Bugabo-Garuga, Entebbe.

Lawyers representing the complainant, Mr Andrew Bugingo Nganda, objected to Kamoga’s plea, citing inconsistencies in his statements and his long-standing evasion of justice since 2018. Despite their objections, the court ordered Kamoga’s release and instructed him to return on May 5, 2025, with all the remaining land titles.

“You are hereby directed to appear in court within seven days with the land titles. Since the deadline falls on May 1, this matter is adjourned to May 5,” ruled Registrar Namutebi.

Speaking to the media after his release, Kamoga claimed the matter had been resolved in 2018—a statement that contradicts the ongoing legal proceedings.

According to court documents, Kamoga is accused of fraudulently dealing in 16 acres of land in Bugabo-Garuga and failing to comply with a consent order issued on August 31, 2018, which required him to hand over 45 land titles to Mr Bugingo Nganda.

He is jointly accused with Mr Fredrick Kwatakunsawo Ssengooba, who is reportedly unwell and also claims to be a victim of Kamoga’s fraudulent dealings. In a separate civil suit filed in 2021, Kwatakunsawo sued Kamoga in the Commercial Court, seeking over Shs1 billion for land in Bukaya that Kamoga allegedly transferred into his own name without compensation. The case is still pending judgment.

This is the second time Kamoga has narrowly avoided jail. In March, he escaped from court proceedings at Entebbe Chief Magistrate’s Court, where he was facing accusations of fraud and forgery related to a 200-acre land deal in Garuga, Wakiso District.

Nganda, the primary complainant in the current case, accuses Kamoga of illegally transferring multiple land titles into his name, subdividing the plots for resale, and even donating part of the land for the construction of a mosque in Bukaya.

Nganda, clearly frustrated by Wednesday’s court decision, stated: “It’s very expensive to get justice in Uganda. I am going to petition the Principal Judge and Chief Justice. I saw double standards in that courtroom, and I will not stop until I get justice.”







