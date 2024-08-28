Land for cattle economy attracting migrant keepers to North - Omona

Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Dr Kenneth Omona, has attributed the continued presence of cattle farmers, known as "Balalo," in northern Uganda to the availability of vast, unoccupied open customary land.

According to Dr Omona, the presence of these cattle farmers is a consequence of the growing business-oriented cattle economy and the availability of vast and seemingly unoccupied customary lands.

“The cattle farmers' presence in these areas results from the growing cattle economy, vast unoccupied lands, underdeveloped ranches, game reserves, and the willingness of some locals to sell or rent land,” Dr Omona explained.

Dr Omona was responding to concerns raised by Kilak South MP, Mr Gilbert Olanya, about the stalled implementation of Presidential Executive Order No. 3, which halts massive tree cutting and stops the Balalo from wandering with their animals in northern Uganda.

“As I speak, there is continuous tree cutting in the Acholi sub-region, with army officers and security personnel escorting charcoal dealers. What is the plan for enforcing this executive order?” Mr Olanya asked.

Dr Omona acknowledged progress in implementing the executive order but noted challenges such as impunity among illegal traders and community collusion with perpetrators.

He further highlighted logistical difficulties in enforcement and the need for greater public support, while affirming the government's commitment to addressing these issues through ongoing engagement, capacity building, and resource mobilization.

“Between February 2022 and June 2023, a total of 15,485 cattle were brought into Northern Uganda, with 7,709 to Amuru district, 4,564 to Nwoya, and 1,207 to Adjumani,” Dr Omona stated.

He added, “The Acholi sub-region received the highest number, 32,406 cattle, followed by West Nile with 10,869, Lango with 2,408, and Teso with 1,015. Gulu, Amuru, Nwoya, and Pader districts have the highest population of migrant cattle and cattle keepers.”

Dr Omona revealed that as part of Executive Order No. 3, meetings have been held with stakeholders, and district operational committees have been formed. Operational guidelines have been provided to these committees, and from November 14, 2023, the exercise of impounding cattle from non-compliant cattle keepers began, with 4,691 cattle impounded and 3,386 evicted from Gulu, Nwoya, and Lamwo districts.

“Following the quarantine restrictions due to the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, Cabinet halted the eviction, awaiting the lifting of the quarantine in neighboring districts,” Dr Omona said.

He added, “The Ministry of Finance has been directed by Cabinet to provide funds to resume and fully implement the exercise. The eviction will continue once the quarantine is lifted and funds are released.”

During a stakeholder meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Gulu City earlier this year, Kilak North MP, Mr. Anthony Akol, questioned the government's decision to stall the eviction over the Foot and Mouth Disease outbreak, while trucks carrying cattle continued to move out of the region.

“The government needs to clarify these double standards—stopping the eviction of cattle keepers while allowing their animals to move to markets despite the quarantine,” Mr. Akol said.

According to government statistics, by November 2023, an estimated 8,000 non-compliant migrant cattle keepers were illegally occupying lands in Northern Uganda.

Dr Omona said public awareness has been crucial in the success of the ban on the illegal charcoal trade in northern Uganda, with extensive campaigns educating communities about the harmful effects of charcoal production on forests.

“We have launched awareness campaigns to educate communities about the detrimental effects of charcoal production on forests and the importance of adopting alternative energy sources,” Dr Omona stated.

He added, “The Running Out of Trees (ROOTS) campaign has been implemented to rally Ugandans to plant trees and engage in environmental conservation, in collaboration with local leadership under the campaign ‘Making Acholi Great Again (MAGA).’”

Dr Omona mentioned that the Ministry of Water and Environment has withdrawn all forest produce movement permits in the greater northern and eastern Uganda regions, previously used to facilitate the charcoal trade.

“This measure aims to close loopholes that allow illegal charcoal activities to persist at the lowest level while also addressing other issues,” Dr Omona said.

“To tackle cross-border charcoal trade, we have engaged the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) to support enforcement. This collaboration ensures that illegal charcoal trade across our borders is effectively monitored and controlled, preventing unauthorized export or disguised importation,” Dr Omona explained.

He added, “The Ministry and NFA are considering assigning permanent forestry staff, co-located with Customs at border points, to work with URA to address cross-border charcoal trade.”