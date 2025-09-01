Land injustices leave Kween women landless, vulnerable

Ms Magdalene Cheptui, a mother of six children and resident of Nabutete village in Kiriki Subcounty, Kween District, is one of the many mothers troubled by the unending land-related disputes that have left families scattered and children unable to attend school. Her two elder children (girls) got married at the age of 13 and 14, respectively, after failing to continue with school.

The family lost their original land at Alalam village to the Pokot from the neighboring district of Amudat. Hers is among the more than 15 families that lost land to the Pokot cattle herders that took over land near River Kiriki. Because her family remained landless but later got shelter at Kiriki village, the children dropped out of school. The girls walked away from home and later got married at a tender age.

Her story is shared by a group of women at Kiriki village in Kiriki Subcounty that have suffered land-related injustices. The women claim to be part of the more than 600 families that got displaced by the Uganda Wildlife Authority, way back in 2014, through an eviction at Kakumai village, Kiriki Subcounty.

Ms Irene Namataka’s story is not very different from that of the other women that belong to the minority Bakusu tribe and a section of the Sabiny tribe that are troubled by the land-related injustices. Her family has relocated to three different villages since 2014 when they got evicted from Kakumai village that borders the Upe UWA national game reserve.

Ms Namataka says that her husband died shortly after the eviction in 2015, leaving her with four children. While the eldest struggled to trek a distance of 9km to the nearest primary school from Alalam village, he later dropped out of school after completing Primary Seven.

Ms Patricia Cherop, the Kween District Councilor representing Kiriki sub-county, believes that more than 75 per cent of the women suffer land-related injustices brought about by the boundary-related conflicts between the districts of Kween and Amudat.

“The women suffer the cultural injustice where the culture does not favor the women to own land. The women, like the men, have suffered the boundary-related conflicts where many families have lost land due to eviction and land-grabbing acts. Our appeal is for the government and the Civil Society to prioritize the land-related challenges facing the people of Kiriki Subcounty,” she told the Monitor in a phone interview on September 1, 2025.

During the National Land Awareness Week conducted between August 25th and 29th, 2025, the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, in partnership with the Civil Society in the nine Districts of Bugisu and Sebei Sub-region, reported land evictions, alleged illegal titling of land, and acts of land grabbing in areas of Kween, Kapchorwa, and Bukwo Districts. At Kiriki Subcounty headquarters, Kween District, where residents converged for the land awareness campaign, victims of the Kakumai land eviction by UWA claimed loss of gardens, homes, among other property, in the alleged brutal eviction conducted in 2014 by security forces led by UWA. The victims are now seeking Court redress to stop further evictions, illegal titling, and land-grabbing acts.

Mr Alfred Kyelimo, Kiriki Subcounty LC3 Chairperson, on August 27, 2025, said large chunks of land had already been illegally titled by selfish individuals. He said the matter was being handled by the District teams and the residents. He revealed that earlier in 2018, the Minister for Lands, Ms Betty Amongi, had ordered the cancellation of the said illegal titles that were obtained illegally.

Land-related challenges greatly impact the general livelihoods, where the women occupy about 75 per cent of the workforce in the farming sector. When looking at the women and a section of the population in Kween and Kapchorwa District denied the right to own and cultivate the land, the issues raise serious concerns, Ms Esther Kisembo, the Program Coordinator at ActionAid Uganda, says.

“The women do most of the agriculture. They should be part of the campaign to enable residents in Kween, Kapchorwa, among other areas that have the customary land system to understand what it means to register customary land, document, and convert customary land to freehold. The land evictions, land grabbing, and illegal titling are a serious concern in these areas,” she said.