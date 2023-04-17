A section of residents in Kiyuni Parish, Gayaza Sub County in Kyankwanzi District who were last year evicted, are demanding Shs10.3b in damages from their purported landlord.

Ms Patricia Alinda Nyakairima, the widow of Gen Aronda Nyakairima, who claims ownership of the three square mile piece of land barred residents from accessing their bibanja (plots of land) saying they are illegal occupants.

Soldiers were also deployed to guard the land stretching across seven villages of Kyerere East, Kiyuni, Birama, Kyakibenje, Butikiro, Dagaza and Kiyuni Central.

Through their lawyers M/s GW Bwanika and Company Advocates, the evictees say if they don’t get any response from Ms Nyakairima within 14 days, they will go ahead and file a legal suit against her alongside the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

The evictees claim that between February 28 and March 3, 2022, Ms Nyakairima with the aid and protection of armed UPDF soldiers descended on their villages with eight graders, two excavators, two tractors and started leveling the ground, leaving only the residents homes standing .

“Our clients handed over to us all the photographs and recorded videos of illegal activities in protection of the UPDF forces,” the intention to sue document dated March 24 reads in part

The evictees further claim that the eviction started from the land on Block 710 Plot 19 without first carrying out any boundary opening exercise and went on the land on Block 711 Plot 3 ,then Block 711 Plot 5 and 7 and parts of Block 709 Plot 1.

Ms Nyakairima’s lawyers of Kob Advocates & Solicitors, Office of Internal Affairs Minister and that of Chief of Defence Forces acknowledged receipt of the evictees’ intention to sue on April 3, 2023.

Mr Bruno Sserunkuma, one of the evictees’ lawyers said: " My team is under instructions to take this matter to Mubende High Court if those people fail to act accordingly," he said in a telephone interview on Sunday.

Mr Innocent Okongo, a lawyer working with Kobs Advocates and Solicitors admitted receiving the evictees’ intention to sue saying his colleagues are yet to meet and discuss it.

Efforts to speak to the UPDF Spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye and his deputy Col Deo Akiiki were futile as their known contacts were off.

But Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire, said the evictees are free to seek legal redress.

“Don’t drag me into that, let them go [to court] if they feel their rights were violated,” he said.

Last week, it emerged that Ms Nyakairima had allowed some few affected residents to access their Bibanja and grow some crops.

According to Mr Leosan Ssebalunzi, the Gayaza Sub County chairperson, those currently accessing their gardens are under instructions to use the land only during this planting season and leave after harvesting their crops.

During a meeting with evictees and local leaders on March 2, State minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja, directed more than 300 evictees to return to their ancestral land and prepare for the planting season which started last month .

Mr Mayanja also ordered the Kyankwanzi Resident District Commissioner, Ms Sharon Ankunda, to ensure that whoever was illegally evicted returns. The minister claimed that the family of late Gen Nyakairima gave her wrong information about the disputed land, portraying herself as the sole owner yet there were other landlords.

“I, therefore, stand here to declare the cancellation of all land titles the family of Gen Nyakairima holds,” he said then.

In an earlier interview with this publication Ms Nyakairima stated that her family rightfully acquired the land, adding that she was ready to defend it at all costs.