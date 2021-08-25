Landlords reject plan to relocate district offices

While landlords say they cannot be evicted from their ancestral land, some residents are willing to offer their land.

A section of landlords in Odumi Village, Vurra Sub-county in Arua District have rejected a proposal to relocate district headquarters on their land.

The landlords, who have since petitioned court over the issue, say they are not ready to be evicted from land they have occupied for decades.

At the weekend, a fist fight broke out with landlords accusing leaders of coercing them to accept the changes.

This was during a visit by the Arua District councillors to the contested land. The councillors were on a fact-finding mission following disagreements on relocation of the headquarter to Arivu or Vurra sub-county.

Mr Simon Adule, a landlord, has since taken the matter to court seeking an injunction to bar any activity on the land.

“Why can’t the government listen to us? We were not informed about the visit by the councillors. We cannot accept our land to be taken,” Mr Adule said.

He added: “Take me to the place where you think I can stay. This is our land and there are no documents. We have trees that were planted by our grandfathers, where do they want us to go?”

In April, the Arua Chief Magistrate, Dr Daniel Lubowa, issued a temporary injunction restraining any sale, development, ploughing or cutting of any trees on the land, pending final determination of the civil suit.

Mr Dawin Dawa, one of the elders supporting the give- away of the land, said: “This land was given to my father by the chief as an appreciation after fighting in the secondworld war in India. He married a chief’s daughter and this land was vacant. If the district headquarter comes here, it has returned home.”

Residents in Arivu Sub-county want the headquarters established in their area while those in Vurra Sub-county have Udumi village in Vurra Sub-county as their choice. Both areas are in Vurra County.

The bickering over relocation of the district headquarters started when Terego County was granted a district and Ayivu County merged to Arua City last year, leaving Vurra the sole county under the historical Arua district.

The granting of the Arua City meant that the district headquarter would be relocated to Vurra County which has Logiri, Arivu, Vurra and Ajia sub-counties.

Mr Mario Obitre, an elder of Manika Clan in Egara B Village, said those opposing the relocation to Arivu are against development.

“This headquarter is centrally located and it will be beneficial to all of us in the district. We have accepted to give out more land to host the district here so that we get services faster,” he said.

Mr. Moses Bada, also a resident, said they are ready to host the headquarters because they have been planning for it long ago.

Last year on July 21, the district technical planning committee, resolved to visit the sites and establish the availability of land for administrative, recreational facilities, industrial area, business centre, district hospital, police headquarters and town council among others.

Mr William Tiyo, the team leader, said: “There was no decision taken by the team to select a particular location for the district headquarters. This decision is in the hands of the district council.”

Mr Tiyo said the team proposed re-converting of the Arivu Sub-county land from Leasehold to Freehold Tenure.

Mr Natal Onyuo, a resident in Vurra, said since the Udumi land is titled it would be easy to set up the administrative units. “We need development and not political fights over this headquarters. More consultations need to be done without selfish interests. Since 1931, Udumi has been government land.”

Recently residents petitioned the Minister for Local government to intervene in the matter.

The Minister of State for Urban Development, Mr Obiga Kania, said: “People should not fight over headquarters. This does not help at all. What we need is people getting the services like from schools, hospitals security and others. The planning of the headquarters should be according to physical plans.”

Mr Kania proposed that government demarcates boundaries of all administrative areas in order to avoid conflicts.

Currently, all the technical and political heads are operating from Arua City because no formal transfer of the headquarters has been done.