Lands minister cancels Luweero duplicate titles

State Minister for Lands Dr Sam Mayanja (C) during a visit at a contested titled land where he directed cancellation of the duplicate title in Luweero Town Council, Luweero District last week. PHOTO/DAN WANDERA

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Section 59 of the Registration of Titles Act under the land law states that certificate of title is conclusive evidence of ownership implying that there cannot be two titles over the same piece of land.


Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.