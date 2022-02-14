Lands minister cancels Luweero duplicate titles





The State Minister for Lands, Mr Sam Mayanja has directed the

Commissioner Land Registration to cancel duplicate title deeds issued on disputed pieces of land in Luweero District.

“We cannot have two titles over the same land. In the case before my office, the Estate of late Yafesi Ssembatya obtained the lease for Block 1026 Plot332, 331,330 and 339 in 1979. Interestingly, a Freehold title for Block652 Plot 629 was later created on the same land through fraudulent means in 2001 before the expiry of the first lease. I therefore order for the cancellation of the second title that obtained fraudulently,” the minister said last week while meeting two warring parties in this matter in Luweero Town.

Section 59 of the Registration of Titles Act under the land law states that certificate of title is conclusive evidence of ownership implying that there cannot be two titles over the same piece of land.

“Where a second title is substitute created over an earlier existing title, the substitute created title is a nullity. The same law gives powers to the commissioner land title registration to recall the fraudulent titles for cancellation,” Mr Mayanja informed.

The administrators of the estate of the late Ssembatya of Luweero Town Council in Luweero District, Ms Betty Namyalo and Fred Mr Ssemwanga reported a case where land that belonged to the deceased reportedly changed ownership to Mr Dan Nsubuga without consulting the family members. The land that had a running lease as public land Block 1026 Plot 332, was turned to Freehold land under a second title on Block652, Plot 629, Luweero Town Council.

But Mr Dan Nsubuga while defending his ownership of the second title denied acquiring the land fraudulently.

“I have owned this land since 2001 after buying the same land from a one Mpiira Bigairwe. I didn’t know that the land sold to me had a running lease. I cannot be held liable since I bought the land from a different entity,” he claimed.

In response, the minister said it is the duty of the buyer to consult and investigate any property before making payment.

“Your defense as an innocent buyer has no room in law because the transaction was fraudulent. The good side is that before the title cancellation is processed, you will be given time to explain to the commissioner,” Mr Mayanja said.

Mr Ivan Sserwambala, a staff surveyor at the Luweero Lands Zonal Office Bukalasa explained that cases involving duplicate titling with intent to defraud are not common under the recently introduced land information system.

“Under the new system, the lands office can detect any illegal transaction in case of any attempt by an individual in our land system,” he said in an interview with this reporter on February 13.