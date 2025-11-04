Landslide nightmare hovers over Sebei as death toll rises to 20

Mr Francis Mangusho’s house clings precariously to a rocky slope beneath a cliff in Kapshomu Cell, Kutung Ward, Kapchorwa Municipality.

His home is an example of a broader crisis in Sebei, where thousands of households, in the hilly districts of Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo that make up the sub-region, remain dangerously exposed to landslides.

According to local leaders and residents, some of these families were identified for relocation and resettlement by the Office of the Prime Minister three years ago, but many still remain in harm’s way. On Saturday night, Mangusho’s neighbour, Mr Wilfred Chebet, currently admitted to Kapchorwa hospital, lost four family members when his home was buried by a mudslide.

Among the deceased were Mr Chebet’s wife, Scovia Chelangat, and his daughter, Charity Chelangat, 25, who had just graduated with a diploma in Nursing from Mulago School of Nursing and Midwifery on November 1. His grandchildren, Divine and Prossy, also perished.

Mr Mangusho urged the government to relocate residents to safer areas, warning that continued rainfall could lead to further tragedy. “The heavy rains are sending tremors of fear through communities like ours. The threat of more disasters is looming,” he said. Triggered by relentless rains, multiple landslides have devastated rural villages across Kween, Bukwo, and Kapchorwa districts, leaving at least 20 people dead and 13 others missing.

The death toll in Bukwo had risen to 10 by press time after the recovery of two more bodies yesterday, leaving 12 unaccounted for in Kwanwa Village, Chesower Sub-county. In Kween District, six people died last Thursday.

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF), supported by police and local residents, is on the ground in Kwanwa Village, Kapteka Parish, Chesower Sub-county, Bukwo District, working to recover more bodies believed to be buried under the rubble. So far, seven of the 24 bodies believed to be trapped have been recovered from the villages of Kwanwa and Chepkubortin.

On Sunday, the State minister for Disaster Preparedness, Ms Lillian Aber, directed security forces to intensify and accelerate the recovery efforts.

“I am going to engage the Ministry of Works to send the excavators to help in the search for missing bodies,” she said, adding that the government will provide relief to the displaced.

An emergency resettlement camp has been established in Moyok Sub-county, Kween District, in partnership with the Uganda Red Cross.

Area MPs speak out

Kapchorwa Woman MP Phyllis Chemutai warned that several families across the sub-region remain at risk.

“As a sub-region, we had never experienced such disasters where mudslides cause huge rocks to roll from the cliffs and kill people. I have reported a case of that cracked rock in Kapchorwa but the government has done nothing,” MP Chemutai said.

Mr Solomon Chelangat, the MP for Too County in Bukwo District, said residents are struggling to cope with the ongoing threats. “We need an urgent intervention, not just pronouncements, because even where the landslides have occurred, our people are using rudimentary tools to search for the dead,” MP Chelangat said.

Minister Aber has now ordered all residents still living in disaster-prone hilly areas of Sebei to vacate immediately. “Those who will resist, we will be forced to use the army and police to remove them to avoid more deaths,” she said. The minister also revealed that the ministry is considering purchasing land within Sebei to resettle those affected by the current landslides.

Ms Aber was in the sub-region on Sunday to meet with local leaders and development partners. Last week, in Kaptanga Village, Tuikat Sub-county, Kween District, a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall buried three neighbouring homes, killing six people—including four children from a single family. Ms Justine Yariwo, a resident of Kaptanga, said the community is still in shock.

“We have never seen anything like this before. The landslide occurred taking everything along including people. We are in pain,” she said.

Several displaced families are now homeless, with limited access to food, clothing, and bedding. Mr Twalla Fadil, the MP for Tingey County in Kapchorwa District, expressed support for the government’s relocation plan but urged that basic services be put in place at the resettlement camp. “The camp where people are supposed to be relocated needs to be equipped with services so that the environment is conducive enough for staying,” MP Fadil said.

The road connecting Bukwo to Kapchorwa remains completely blocked due to heavy deposits of soil and stones. Sipi Sub-region Police Spokesperson Fred Mark Chesang acknowledged that poor road conditions are hampering access to the affected areas.

The government has been resettling high-risk households in the Elgon Sub-region since the 2010 Nametsi landslide disaster, which claimed over 100 lives. In 2024, the government launched a cash transfer strategy to accelerate the relocation of households in landslide-prone areas. The programme targeted 4,827 households, with Bududa receiving the largest share (2,050), followed by Manafwa (900), Namisindwa (500), Sironko (500), Mbale (107), Kapchorwa (133), Bukwo (173), Bulambuli (210), and Kween (254).