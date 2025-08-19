Landslide survivors get clean water after 9-month wait

Survivors of last year’s devastating landslides, who have been living in temporary camps for the past nine months, have finally gained access to clean water at Bunambutye Resettlement Camp in Bulambuli District.

The relief comes after Texans and Ugandans on Mission constructed a solar-powered water system with six collection points and 17 taps, easing the burden of families who have long grappled with waterborne diseases.

Currently, the camp hosts close to 3,000 people evacuated from landslide-prone areas in Bulambuli, Bududa, and Manafwa districts. The August 2024 disaster claimed 49 lives in Bulunganya, Bulambuli District, before forcing mass relocations.

Mr Mosed Wonasolo, the camp chairperson, welcomed the project but stressed that access to water alone is not enough.

“Clean water is a blessing, but we need more than just water to survive. We need homes because there is a lot of overcrowding, poor sanitation, and inadequate shelter,” he said on Monday.

Mr Wonasolo urged government to fast-track land acquisition to permanently resettle survivors, warning that conditions at the camp remain dire.

In December 2024, the Ministry of Finance released Shs50 billion to the Office of the Prime Minister, with Shs10 billion earmarked for land acquisition and Shs40 billion for compensating survivors at Shs10 million each. However, much of the land identified in Bulambuli and Kween districts has been tied up in ownership disputes.

Camp residents paint a grim picture of life in the holding centres. Ms Robinah Nandutu, a survivor from Manafwa District, said up to 40 people are packed into tents meant for just 10.

“There is no privacy. We are living in miserable conditions. Government officials come, make promises, and disappear without action,” she said.

The survivors also reported that being forced to stay in separate tents has strained marriages, with couples deprived of conjugal rights for nine months.

Mr Dan Wanzuguyi, another survivor, said the camp has no power and that Bunambutye Primary School remains unequipped.

“There is no teaching taking place at the school because it is not coded to benefit from government funding,” he said.

Bulambuli District LCV chairperson noted that some survivors have left the camp due to the lack of water and harsh weather, and appealed for additional support.

“We also ask Texans and Ugandans on Mission to extend electricity and construct a lined permanent latrine for men to improve sanitation,” she said.

Mr Samuel Ojok, the country director of Texans and Ugandans on Mission, said their priority is both immediate relief and long-term sustainability.

“Our efforts are directed towards rapid delivery of relief services while supporting durable solutions,” he said.

State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Ms. Lilian Aber, acknowledged delays in land acquisition, saying government is vetting available options.

“We are carrying out due diligence on land that has been offered to us to avoid disputes,” she said.

Government began resettling landslide-prone households in Bunambutye Subcounty in 2013, acquiring about 2,800 acres. Nearly 300 families, comprising over 5,000 people, were initially given houses and two acres of land each.

However, the house-construction model was abandoned this year for being slow and costly. Under the new Cash Transfer Strategy, adopted in 2022, survivors are instead given money to build their own homes on allocated land.



