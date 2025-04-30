Landslide survivors stuck as govt halts land purchase

The government has halted the process of buying an additional 10,000 acres of land in Bunambutye Sub-county, Bulambuli District, to house landslide survivors currently living in tents at a resettlement camp after it found that the land has multiple titles. Last year in December, the Ministry of Finance released Shs50 billion to the Office of the Prime Minister, of which Shs10 billion was meant for buying land and Shs40 billion for compensating the survivors, with each getting Shs17 million to build their own houses.

However, during a visit to the camp at the weekend, the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees, Ms Lilian Aber, revealed that the process of buying the land has been suspended after the government discovered it has ownership conflicts. “The government received several complaints over the land in question, and I have decided to stop the process. The government has now started afresh to open bids for land which has no conflicts,” Ms Aber, who was accompanied by leaders from Elgon Sub-region, said.

Although the minister said the process will not take long, the survivors said they are tired of living in congested tents, adding that they have also not yet received the compensation as earlier pledged by President Museveni. More than 1,000 people have so far been relocated from Buluganya Sub-county and other landslide-prone areas to Bunambutye camp following the landslides that hit the area in November last year, according to district leaders.

They have been living in tents following the disaster that left 40 people dead and about 100 declared missing. Ms Maliza Namono, a survivor from Sisiyi Sub-county, appealed to the Office of the Prime Minister to expedite the remitting of compensation money to the families so that they can get alternative accommodation facilities. Ms Robinah Nandutu, another survivor from Manafwa District, said between 30 and 40 people share a tent, and yet it is supposed to accommodate only 10 people. “There is no privacy.

We are living in a miserable condition, but the government officials come once, they make promises, and they go back, and nothing happens,” she said. However, Ms Aber also accused the Bulambuli District disaster mismanagement committee of delaying the compensation arrangements for the landslide survivors.

The minister said the government has already released money for the compensation, but the district disaster management committee has yet to provide the verified list of beneficiaries on which the Office of the Prime Minister is going to base to remit the funds. “We are only waiting for the list from the district, and when they submit it, the money will be sent to the beneficiaries,” Ms Aber said. Mr Moses Wanasolo, the camp chairperson, said apart from congestion in the camp, there is poor hygiene and a lack of access to clean water. “If the government has failed to secure the land, they should just add the money meant for buying land to our compensation so that we can buy land on our own and build houses because it is taking a long time,” he said.

Mr Ambrose Buyi, another survivor from Buluganya in Bulambuli District, said since relocating to the camp in November last year, they have only had a decent meal on Christmas Day. “President Museveni donated 20 cows to us, and we enjoyed Christmas. Since that day, we have survived on posho and beans every day,” Mr Buyi said. Mr Milton Kamoti, the Bududa LC5 chairperson, asked the government to address the challenges of water, food, and education in the camp. He warned that there are more people at risk of landslides in the sub-region as the rains are increasing.

The government has been resettling households at high risk of landslides in the Elgon Sub-region in Bunambutye Sub-county where it acquired about 2,800 acres of land in 2013. Close to 300 families, comprising more than 5,000 people, were resettled in the first phases. Each household was allocated a constructed house and two acres of land. However, the idea of constructing houses was stopped this year after it proved too slow and expensive.

Under the new cash transfer strategy which was passed by Cabinet and adopted in 2022, the victims are supposed to be given money to relocate to Bunambutye, where they are allocated two acres and build their own houses. Ms Annet Nandudu, the Bulambuli LC5 chairperson, warned that families are breaking up in the camp due to financial challenges and congestion. “When buying more land, the Office of the Prime Minister ignored the local leaders when they were searching; that is why they hit a snag,” she said.

Mr Gerald Nangoli, the Elgon North MP, said the verification process is taking a long time and warned that most of the people from the landslide-prone areas have protested against moving to the camp until the first cohorts are resettled. “There is going to be a lot of difficulty evacuating more people because they are resisting, because the first lot has not resettled up to now,” he said.

CASH TRANSFER STRATEGY

According to the government officials, about 4,113 households in the districts of Elgon were approved by the government to benefit under the cash transfer strategy, with Bududa taking the largest share of 1,993, Manafwa 894, Namisindwa 418, Sironko 455, Mbale 107, Kapchorwa 133, Bukwo 173, Bulambuli 210 and Kween 254.



