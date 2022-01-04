Landslide victims refuse to vacate school premises

Some of the landslide victims at Bumwalye Primary School in Bulucheke Sub-county, Bududa District at the weekend. PHOTO | ANDREW NAKHABOYA 

By  ANDREW NAKHABOYA  &  Fred Wambede

What you need to know:

  • Background. Bumwalye Primary School has a population of 1,022 pupils. Government allowed schools to resume their operations on January 10 following their closure in March 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

At least 200 landslide victims, who sought shelter at Bumwalye Primary School in Bulucheke Sub-county in Bududa District, have refused to vacate the premises ahead of the reopening of schools on January 10. 

