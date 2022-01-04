Landslide victims refuse to vacate school premises

At least 200 landslide victims, who sought shelter at Bumwalye Primary School in Bulucheke Sub-county in Bududa District, have refused to vacate the premises ahead of the reopening of schools on January 10.

The victims were displaced from their homes by landslides which occurred in Bunanzushi Parish, Bulucheke Sub-county in October 2021.

When Daily Monitor visited the school at the weekend, the victims said government should provide them with an alternative place to stay.

“We have nowhere to go. The government should find a safe place for us to go if they want us to leave the school premises,” Mr John Namukhon, one of the survivors, said.

Mr Namukhon said since they were displaced, they have been waiting for the government to relocate them but in vain.

Ms Janet Nandutu, another survivor, said: “The school should surrender some classes to us as we wait for government to act. As for me, I am going nowhere.”

A teacher at the school, who preferred anonymity, said due to the long stay of the victims, the toilets are filled up and need to be emptied.

“The classrooms also need to be renovated but that cannot be done with the continued stay of landslide victims,” the teacher said.

Mr Peter Masambu, the Bulucheke Sub-county chairperson, said they are stuck on how to proceed administratively.

“We are now struggling and finding it hard to decide on what to do for the victims since the sub-county does not have resources to relocate them,” Mr Masambu said.

He appealed to government to expedite the relocation of the survivors to Bunambutye Resettlement Site in Bulambuli District to allow the school to reopen.

Ms Betty Naster Khainza, the Bududa District education officer, said: “Some of the victims want the Office of the Prime Minister to come to their rescue.”

Mr Milton Kamoti Wasunguyi, the Bududa District chairperson, blamed the issue on government saying the resettlement of landslide victims has taken too long.

“The government should expedite the construction of more houses at Bunambutye resettlement camp so that more families are shifted from Bududa,”Mr Kamoti said.

However, Mr Samson Natsambwa, the chairperson of the Disaster Committee of Bududa District, said OPM officials were scheduled to visit the district to handle the matter.

“I received a call from the Office of the Prime Minister informing me that the officials will be coming to the district this week to verify the extent of the damage of victims’ property before relocation,” he said.

He revealed that OPM will likely relocate about 12 households which they believe lost their houses and property in the recent mudslide in Bulucheke Sub-county.

He appealed to those who were not affected directly to vacate the school and stay with their relatives.

When the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, visited the landslide scene last year, she said the government was determined to relocate and resettle all people living in disaster prone areas.