Landslides, floods leave locals staring at hunger

Heavy rains across the country have triggered landslides and floods, leaving thousands of residents displaced and in need of help.

Infrastructure in the affected districts has been severely damaged and several acres of crops destroyed, hindering access to essential services and threatening food security.

In Bulambuli District, landslides occurred in Namisuni and Sisiyi sub-counties on Sunday at about 4am, displacing hundreds of locals in several villages.

A district assessment indicates that 464 households were destroyed, 371 houses are at risk and an estimated 2,000 people have been affected in 26 villages. The most affected villages include Nambekye, Lukungu, Nakitembeti, Mapela, Kikolo West, Kifungo, Lunyondo, Kisasa, Mabono, Mulimani, and Dubikyi.

Ms Hellen Sarah Madada, the district natural resources officer, also the secretary of the district disaster management committee, credited some residents for alerting their neighbours by beating drums, preventing deaths.

“Some people came out of their houses with drums and alerted others to move to safety. The only bad news we have is the destruction of crops and houses that were buried and one person, a girl of eight years, who is missing,” she said.

Mr James Magona, a resident of Namisuni, said they are homeless and are still living in fear because heavy rains are still pounding the area.

Ms Charles Kibulobe, another survivor, said all his household items had been destroyed. He appealed to the government to relocate them.

“I discovered the house was moving so I asked my wife to take the children outside. We narrowly escaped but with continuous rains, we are not yet safe,” he said.

Mr Mark Baraza, the vice chairperson of Bulambuli, appealed to the government to support affected families.

“The displaced are homeless and are in dire need of assistance. The situation demands prompt attention, with food and other essential supplies needed to help survivors cope,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Katakwi District, persistent rains in Palam, Magoro, Okulunyo, and Guyaguya sub-counties have left dozens of settlements destroyed.

Mr William Opoo, a resident of Otoome village in Palam Sub-county, said his three huts had been destroyed after two weeks of heavy rainfall.

“Until the water recedes, I will not replace the wattle walls that have given way, because the ground is so soggy,” said Opoo.

He added that cassava crops, a staple food, are rotting in waterlogged fields.

“To keep warm in the night, my 69-year-old wife and I we have to set fire to one side of the collapsed hut,” 76-year-old Opoo explained.

Katakwi District Chairperson Geoffrey Omolo stated that the recently constructed Ising Road will require repairs once the rainy season subsides.

Mr Daniel Mulalu, the senior private secretary in-charge of political mobilisation in State House, who visited the affected areas last Friday, said more valley dams should be constructed to curb flooding.

Bukedea District has seen widespread crop damage, with 3,780 cassava gardens waterlogged. Several villages have also been cut off due to flooded roads.

According to Mr Jackson Ojekede, the Kamutur Sub-county chairperson, the most affected parishes are Kamutur, Aeyerere, Tajar, Tukum and Acomai.

Mr Joseph Justice Okello, the Kamutur Sub-county speaker, said because of the poor state of the road network, boda boda riders have also hiked transport fees.

Ms Mary Akol, the Bukedea District chairperson, identified the affected sub-counties as Kamutur, Aminit, Kangole, Aligoi and Kabarwa.

She said:“As a district, we have directed the chairpersons of the affected sub-counties to compel data of the affected gardens and the houses.”

Clogged trenches in Jinja

In Jinja City’s Northern Division, clogged trenches and poor drainage have worsened flooding, impacting roads such as Ambercourt-Budondo. Mayor Ayoub Wabika attributed the problem to poor road designs and littering

In Buyende District, the heavy rains cut off the main road connecting Kagulu to Buyende town. The area LC5 chairperson, Scholastica Adomi Naadhomi, said residents now take longer routes to reach the town.

“The roads are currently impassable. At first, people were using boats but even this option is no longer possible because the swamp has ‘eaten’ up the road. Now residents have to pass through Bagaya Sub-county to access Buyende Town, which is too expensive,’’ Naadhomi said.

She added that they had written to the Ministry of Works to intervene in vain.

“As a district, we don’t have enough money to work on that road. We are waiting for the Ministry of Works to intervene,’’ she said.

The Speaker of Iganga Municipality, Mr Musa Ssengoba, said they are working on the drainage system to reduce flooding on some roads.

“Currently roads like Mutukula and Buligo are impassible, so we are working on the drainage system to ensure that the municipality is free from floods,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the Pakwach District Chairperson, Mr Robert Steen Omito, said heavy rains have led to a rise in bilharzia and malaria cases.

“Expectant mothers face immense challenges accessing health and maternity services. Many must wade through water on foot, increasing their risk of contracting bilharzia,” he said.

West Nile

In Koboko, the disaster management committee focal point person, Mr Tom Odama, told Daily Monitor that two sub-counties of Lobule and Ludara were hit by heavy rains, leaving 504 animals dead and seven open water sources contaminated.

A rapid needs assessment was done by the district disaster management committee (DDMC) members and the report was sent to the Office of the Prime Minister.

At the weekend, floods were registered in parts of Madi-Okollo District. A traveller, Mr Muhammad Hamid, said: “We got stuck on the road because of floods. Sometimes I do not know where our taxes go because the road is constructed without proper drainage yet parts of Madi is in a low lying area.”

In Moyo District, Mr Michael Mawadri, a resident of Gbalala Village in Laropi Sub-county, said: "We are likely to experience a food crisis next year due to this harrowing downpour that caused havoc to our crops in the gardens. Last month, officials from the district came on the ground to collect data on the affected residents but up to now there is no response yet."

Kabale

In Kabale District, heavy rains ravaged Bukora Parish in Kitumba Sub-county, destroying crops, killing livestock and damaging infrastructure.

A resident, who identifier himself as Junior Ayebare, said: “Several crop gardens of cabbages, beans, and maize and banana plantations were washed away. Four goats of my neighbour were killed. So, we need the intervention of the sub-county and district authorities since people’s crop gardens were washed away.”

The secretary for works and technical services at Kabale District Council, Ms Bridget Asinga, said she had not yet compiled the list of the affected roads and bridges.

A 13-year-old boy identified as Allan Muhwezi, a resident of Rwamucucu Sub-county in Rukiga District, was struck by lightning, severely injuring him. He is currently receiving treatment at Kitanga Health Centre III.

The incident happened when Muhwezi was grazing animals at Nyarutuntu Hill in Nyakagabagaba Parish in Rwamucucu Sub-county.

Two cows belonging to the Chief Church Warden of Nyakasiru Church of Uganda, Mr Obadia Namara, which Muhwezi was grazing, were struck dead by lightning while other animals sustained with injuries.

The Kanungu District chairperson, Mr Sam Kajoojo, said tourism roads that include Kanyantorogo-Butogota-Bwindi road were damaged.

“We have asked the Uganda National Roads Authority to work on the affected tourism roads while the district is mobilising the community members to work on the affected community roads,” he said.