Lango cultural leaders split on fresh election

Lango cultural leaders are split on organising another election after a just concluded vote for the Lango Paramount Chief or Won Nyaci.

Both the government and majority members of the Lango tribe are opposed to the election slated for October 11, 2024 saying it is illegal and a waste of time.

On September 13, four candidates: Dr Dan Okello of Guna Clan, Benjamin Okii (Okii Bura Clan), Dr Richard Nam (Okii Amat Clan), and Ambassador Dickson Ogwang Okul of Pala Ocol Clan were nominated for the position of Won Nyaci.

Dr Okello and Dr Nam were defeated by Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune to become the next Won Nyaci of Lango in the election held on March 1, 2024.

Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, Lango paramount chief. PHOTO BY BILL OKETCH

Col Dan Opito Odwee, the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Lango Cultural Foundation – a company limited by guarantee –announced the fresh election will take place on October 11, 2024.

During the nominations at Palm Gardens in Lira City on September 13, Dr Okello expressed his commitment to bringing the Lango community together.

Dr Nam said if elected as Won Nyaci, he would utilise the skills imparted on him by the outgoing chief, Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii, in addressing health issues.

Ambassador Ogwang Okul said: “I am the youngest of the three candidates, and I am confident that I will win the election.”

However, members of Along Clan said they have already organised a meeting to remove their clan head, Mr Yovan Ogwang, for bringing shame to the clan.

Mr Bosco Elyak, Along Clan chief, confirmed the development saying their clan leader was trying to cause confusion when he nominated his namesake Ambassador Ogwang Okul for the non-existent position of Won Nyaci.

Meanwhile, Dr Nam is no longer the Okii Amat Clan leader. He was recently removed by his clan members for opposing the election of Dr Odongo Okune as Won Nyaci of Lango.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, earlier warned that holding another Lango Paramount Chief election is in total disregard of President Museveni’s advice and that the government would not allow it to go on.