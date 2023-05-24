Lango ghetto youth mourn their chairperson

Lango ghetto youth are mourning the death of their leader, Martin Odur, who died in a road crash on Monday.

SP Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, said Odur,41, and his friend Shadrach Obua, 28, met their death after a speedy vehicle lost control and veered off the road and knocked them near Golf Course, Lira City.

Following the sudden death of their leader, members of Lango Ghetto Youth have appealed to the community and local leaders to support them by sponsoring education of the children that whom Odur was supporting.

Emmanuel Okello, 14, a primary four pupil and 39 other ghetto youth, were enrolled back to school through Odur’s support in 2021.

“I’m appealing to the well-wishers out there that since the second term has begun, provide us with scholastic materials because the person who used to help us is dead,” Okello told this publication on Tuesday.

He recalled that when he and other friends enrolled back to school, there were many requirements that were needed by the administration of Lango Quran Primary School in Lira City.

“It was Mr Odur who supported us through the help of some well-wishers but now that he is dead, we don’t know where to begin from. He fought so hard to ensure that our future is bright because he knew we would also one time be like him and support our fellow brothers and sisters living on streets,” he said.

Ronny Opio Okodi, another ghetto youth, said: “We were shocked upon hearing the sad news about the death of our ghetto president. He had been an influential figure in the ghetto fraternity.”

Steven Nono Odongo, the vice chairperson of Lango Ghetto Youth said through the association and support of Odur, lives of some vulnerable boys and girls were transformed.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that the lives of these street kids get better so that they become responsible citizens,” he said.

